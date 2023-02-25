Former Ireland Rugby Player, Tom Tierney Who Coached Irish Women’s Team dies

Former Ireland rugby player and coach Tom Tierney passed away suddenly at 46. He coached the Ireland women’s team, where he made a significant impact.

His sudden death has resulted in an outpouring of tributes from the rugby community. Tom Tierney had also played for Munster during his career.

Who was Tom Tierney?

Tom Tierney was born in Limerick and became one of Ireland’s most rugby union players. He played for Richmond, Garryowen, Munster, Galwegians, Connacht, Leicester, and Ireland during his long and illustrious career.

During his international career, he earned eight caps in 1999 and 2000. After playing, Tom Tierney coached several teams, including Garryowen FC, Cork Constitution FC, and Glenstal Abbey School, where he led them to victory in the Limerick City Senior School’s cup and the Ireland women’s team. On February 2023, Tom Tierney passed away, leaving behind a legacy of excellence in the rugby community.

Tom Tierney Career

Tom Tierney, a former rugby player and coach from Limerick, passed away in February 2023. He played rugby for regional teams Garryowen, Richmond, and Galwegians before advancing to the provincial level. Tierney played for Munster, Connacht, and Leicester during his career.

He played for Ireland in four matches during the 1999 Rugby World Cup, scoring a try against Romania in the quarterfinals. However, he lost his place to Peter Stringer in 2000 and did not play for the national team again.

After retiring from playing rugby, Tierney switched to coaching and began with local teams such as Crescent College Comprehensive SJ, Garryowen, and Cork Constitution.

He later became the head coach of the Irish women’s rugby team, leading to victory in the 2015 Six Nations tournament, missing out on a Grand Slam after losing to France. Unfortunately, the team’s performance in the 2017 Rugby World Cup was not as successful, and Tierney resigned from his position as coach.

He remained involved with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) by coaching various teams, such as the men’s under-19 and under-20 teams, the women’s senior team, and the women’s sevens team.

Tom Tierney’s Death

Tom died suddenly, leaving the Rugby world and all those close to him in shock. He was only 46 years old. The cause of death is not yet revealed. Tierney was a valued member of the rugby community in Ireland and beyond, and his passing is deeply felt.

A statement was released by Kevin Potts, the IRFU chief executive, expressing that the sudden loss of Tom Tierney has deeply shocked everyone in Irish Rugby. Tierney was praised for his career as an outstanding scrum half and a coach, and he had worked as a colleague in the IRFU since 2014.

The statement also conveyed condolences to his wife, daughters, friends, colleagues, and former teammates. Journalist John Mulligan credited Tierney for his contribution to creating the legendary Ireland team of 2015. Nick Winkelman, Irish Rugby’s head of athletic performance and science, praised Tierney for his energy, joy, and passion for the game and players. The rugby community mourns the loss of a well-regarded coach and former player.