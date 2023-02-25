A Tarrant County Prison Detention Officer was Killed in a Rollover Accident.

The death of a man in the Tarrant County Prison is being investigated. According to witnesses, a Vehicle was moving in the left lane when it drifted over the other southbound lanes, ran off the road, and collided with a metal sign.

What Happened to the Prison Officer:

To look into a single-vehicle rollover, Arlington Police Dept, Arlington Fire Dept, and Arlington EMS arrived at the southbound lanes of Highway 287 near Little Road at 7:09 morning on Friday, 24th February 2023.

According to witnesses, a car was moving in the left lane when it abruptly swerved over the other southbound lanes, off the road, and collided with a metal sign, causing the car to roll.

Death Factor:

The 34-year-old driver was trapped inside, and firefighters from Arlington had to free him. After being taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, he passed away from his wounds. During the inquiry, it was discovered that he was a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Detention Officer. No one else was in the automobile, and no other cars were involved.

Statement from the Police:

First responders had to extricate Iseman from the vehicle, as per officials. After being pulled from the car, he was sent to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where he died at 8:39 a.m. “The Arlington Police Department extends its heartfelt condolences to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the employee’s relatives and close friends, the police said in a statement issued Friday.

It’s unclear if Iseman’s accident was caused by a medical problem or a technical problem with his car. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will establish his cause of death.

