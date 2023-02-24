Thomas H. Lee, the founder of THL Partners, passed away at 78

Thomas H. Lee was a great businessman and a great husband and father. He was 78 years old.

Who was Thomas H. Lee?

Thomas Haskell Lee was an American Businessman, private equity investor, and financier and investor.

He was born on 27th March 1944 and died on 23rd February 2023 at 78. He founded Thomas H. Lee Partners, a firm that acquires companies by lending money to them or leveraged buyout transactions.

He was married to Barbara Fish, later divorced, and then married Ann Tenenbaum. He had five children.

At the time of his death, his net worth was Dollar 2 Billion.

Other works of Thomas H. Lee

Thomas resigned from THL Partners in March 2006. He also acquired the beverage company Snapple and later sold it to Quaker Oats.

He also served as a trustee for many organizations in New York. One is the Lincoln Centre for the Performing arts, the Museum of Jewish heritage, and the Museum of Modern arts.

He also donated Dollar 22 Million to Harvard University, which helped children financially. He has said, “I have been lucky to make some money. I am more than happy to give some of it back.”

In his lifetime, he received the UJA Federations award in 2014, which was named after Jack Nash.

What happened to Thomas (cause of death)

Some unidentified police sources reported that Thomas was found dead on 23rd February.

His body was found at his fifth avenue Manhattan Office, which was the headquarters of his investment firm.

The police got a call around 11:10 in the morning reporting his death. When the NYPD reached the location, they found the 78-year-old man dead at the scene.

It was assumed that he died due to a self-inflicted gunshot, but they have not released an official statement regarding the cause.

To know the cause of the death, they had left the matter to a medical examiner to determine what had happened.

When Thomas’s family learned about the incident, they were deeply saddened.

Michael Sitrick, one of his family friends, said, “While the world knew him as one of the pioneers in the private equity business and a successful businessman, we knew him as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, sibling, friend and philanthropist who always put others’ needs before his own.”

