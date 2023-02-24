Qawiesha Tolliver aka Kiwi Toliver, how did she die?

Famous TikTok star Qawiesha Toliver aka Kiwi Toliver, died on February 22, 2023. Let’s check out all the details about Qawiesha Toliver and the reason behind her death.

Qawiesha Toliver: What happened to Her

After fighting stage 4 cancer, Qawoesja Toliver died on February 22 2023—Robin Jvet Mobley shared the news of her death on Facebook. Qawiesha was popularly known among her fans as Kiwii Tolliver. Her fans described her as having a “very stron and humble” personality.

Further, he wrote in the post, “REST IN PEACE Q @osheeredd Kiwii Tolliver Lil Sis I enjoyed our talks and appreciated your love and support #1supporter.

Qawiesha Toliver: Reason behind the death

Qawiesha tragically passed away after fighting cancer. She had survived stage 4 cancer. According to her friends and family, she had a great sense of humour as well as she was a very humble person.

She had a contagious smile; she quickly became familiar with every strange person.

Qawiesha Tolliver: Know more about her

Qawiesha Tolliver was born in Bluefield, West Virginia. Currently, she has to live in Statesville, North Carolina. She worked as a digital creator on TikTok. TikTok is a unique social media platform that provides short videos for entertainment. The App TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. In China, TikTok was known as Douyin.

It provides hosting services to users to upload their videos on the app. Video uploaded on this platform varies from three seconds to ten minutes. If we talk about numbers, TikTok crossed 2 billion downloads in October 2020.

Fans are pouring tributes to the TikTok star

DT Transportation

I hate seeing this news. I just knew she would get better. Prayers to everyone are so sad. That laugh in this video, I always say, is priceless and was such a great moment for her; it looks like all the weight lifted at that moment.

Laquisha Estelle

I was hurt when i got the message about q. She was family to me; she touched my life. My condolences to the family. She will truly be missed. She was the realest tiktok family. Praying for her mother, who took good care of her. Love you q. Gone to soon

Kelly Lowery

I didn’t want to see this today. Q was such a light in so many people’s eyes. Rest in Paradise, girly!!

Lori Freedman

To her mom and family, I’m so sorry for your loss. She tried hard to beat it.

Read Also : Is Mick Schumacher dating anyone? All You Need To Know About his Love Life