How did Holly Piper Fare? An Amber Alert was Raised After A Toddler from Tennessee went Missing

Investigation:

Holly Piper, 16, has been missing since the weekend. The missing teen was the subject of an AMBER Alert from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Officials last spotted Holly Piper on February 19.

Police suspect the 16-year-old is in the company of an 18-year-old called William “Dylan” Usry. Authorities are looking for the adolescent, who was reportedly picked up in a white 1999 Dodge Caravan with damage to the front bumper.

Investigators claim that Usry was involved in a police chase in Oak Ridge in November 2022. Also, he was charged with other offences and freed on bond.

Holly Piper, A 16-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Who has Gone Missing:

A Little Tennessee girl who had been to Knoxville with her sister on February 18 for the weekend has not been seen since. She was last seen on February 19 at 3 a.m. at the CookOut on Cumberland Avenue, according to the police.

According to the investigators, the missing youngster is most likely with William “Dylan” Usry, 18. An AMBER Alert has been issued to find her since police suspect she was taken in a car. According to them, the pair hid in big parking lots to avoid being seen.

Authorities believe the two are going to Newton, Mississippi, where William Usry’s father lives. Authorities discovered past criminal records in the area where he was apprehended in 2022. He was charged with DUI, aggravated assault, fleeing arrest, possessing a firearm while committing a crime, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Holly was Last Spotted Wearing Blue Sweatpants and a Black Sweater:

According to a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson:

“Usry has a criminal history that include DUI, numerous instances of aggravated violence, avoiding arrest, and possession of a handgun during the commission of a crime from an incident in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Usry has a court appearance on those allegations on 2nd March , and it is thought that he is intentionally fleeing to avoid appearing in court. He may have pressured Holly into leaving against her choice.”

Police have asked the public to phone 911 if they see Holly Piper or know anything about her abduction.

Holly Piper is 5’7″ “as well as weighs 124 pounds. She had been seen wearing a black hoodie and blue sweatpants the last night. Usry stands around 6’2” tall “tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He is a Caucasian man with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to sources.

