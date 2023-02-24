How did Carlie Malm die? Therapist Carlie Malm passed away at 27.

Carlie Malm was an Occupational Therapist at Benedictine-Bismarck and her passion was teaching and empowering others to be the best they can be.

Who is Carlie Malm?

Carlie Beuchler Malm was a therapist who was 27 years old. She was a resident of Bismarck, North Dakota.

People who have met her in real life would always say that she was a dedicated person and it was a pleasure to be around her.

She has married Tyler Malm. She went missing on November 1, 2021, and no one saw her.

Carlie Malm’s cause of death

According to reports, Carlie Malm died after a car accident on February 21, 2023. The exact cause of death has yet to be determined by the authorities or the family members.

Carlie always made other people feel better and spread joy wherever she went, despite her unwavering dedication to them.

Her loved ones have been shocked by the news of her death. Carlie Malm has left a void in the hearts of many, but her legacy will continue to inspire.

What happened to Carlie Malm

On November 1, 2021, Carlie went missing, but since there were no new leads, she was not found or seen since then. She was last seen in Mandan, North Dakota, and her car was abandoned near a swamp.

Several search investigations were started to find her. Her family even launched a Go Fund Me campaign to aid the search.

They raised over Dollar 71,000, which was used to cover the cost of the search. They hired a private investigator, and they were ready to offer a reward to whoever gave information about her whereabouts.

