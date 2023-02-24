Here’s what you need to know as the search for Madalina Cojocari continues

The search for Madalina Cojocari continues after three months. Her mother and stepfather are still in police custody; they will be heard in court next week. We’ll go through all the details in this article; keep reading.

Madalina Cojocari was last seen on November 21; now, the whole community is still desperate to get the answer to where she is now. On November 21, she was last seen in a CCTV footage getting off her school bus.

Strangely, her mother and stepfather did not report to the police after three weeks. The couple violates state law, and both are charged with failure to report a missing child. As of now, police have taken her parents into police custody.

The Law enforcement officers do not provide much information about this case, and most news is coming through the courts. Now her parents, Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter are scheduled for the next court hearing on March 2.

Still, none of them was charged with homicide. The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s office released a statement about the case:

“This case is on a homicide docket because it was assigned to a senior prosecutor on our Homicide Team when the defendants were initially charged.

We assign cases to our prosecution teams based on the possibilities to which evidence may lead. Nevertheless, no conclusions should be drawn from this assignment regarding a change in the status of the evidence in this case.”

Still, no new charges have been filed against Madalina’s mother and stepfather. Tim Emry, a defence attorney who was not involved in this case, expressed her views on this as :

“The goal of a first setting is has the state provided the defense attorney what’s called discovery in the matter, police reports, statements, copies of interviews, lab reports, things of that nature.”

“If those things haven’t been turned over, it’s continued to a reset of the first setting a month or two later. If it has been turned over, then it moved further along.”

According to Emry, the couple will appear physically in court, and the hearing will probably be short. Many institutions like the State Bureau of Investigations, Cornelius Police and some news channels tried to reach Madalina’s house, but the search details were not publicly released.

The child advocate said that regardless of how much time passed, the public should take an interest in this case and share Madalina’s story as much as possible.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Callahan Walsh said, “There are absolutely things the public can do to help locate this girl. All it takes is one person to see her image and say, ‘Oh, I remember this, I remember that, I saw her here, or I saw her there.”

“While you may not be hearing a ton from law enforcement, I can guarantee they’re working tooth and nail behind the scenes to ensure this girl is found; The public should stay vigilant; they shouldn’t give up hope.”

