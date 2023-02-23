Young Student Mason Sawyer Passes Away in Tragic Accident, Cause of Death

Mason Sawyer, a young and promising student of Bareilly College, has passed away due to a fatal accident.

The incident occurred on Monday evening, leaving the college community in shock and mourning.

Who was Mason Sawyer?

Mason Sawyer was a second-year student at Bareilly College pursuing a Computer Science degree. He was well-liked by his classmates and teachers and was well-known for his academic excellence.

Everyone is in shock and disbelief after hearing the news of his sudden death.

Mason Sawyer’s cause of death?

Mason Sawyer was killed due to his severe injuries in the collision. He was riding his bike when a speeding car hit him from the side, causing him to fall and sustain serious injuries.

Those who knew Mason Sawyer are left with a void in their hearts due to his passing.

He was a bright student with a promising future, and his untimely demise has left everyone in shock and grief.

How did the accident happen?

According to eyewitnesses, Mason Sawyer was driving his bike when a speeding car hit him from the side. The impact was so severe that Sawyer was thrown off his bike and fell onto the road, sustaining serious injuries.

The car’s driver fled the scene, leaving Sawyer to his fate.

As soon as the accident news spread, the college authorities and local police rushed to the spot. Sawyer was immediately taken to the closest hospital, but sadly, he died from his wounds.

The police have investigated the matter and are trying to identify the car’s driver, who fled the scene.

Tributes to Mason Sawyer:

As news of Sawyer’s death spread, social media was flooded with condolences and tributes to the young student.

Friends and family members of Sawyer have been paying tribute to him via social media.

In addition to paying tribute to Sawyer, the college administration also sent its condolences to his family.

The authorities must take swift action and bring the culprit to justice so that such incidents can be avoided.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mason Sawyer during this difficult time.

