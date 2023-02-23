What Happened to Semi Homie? Funeral Service and Obituary for DC Rapper

According to reports, tributes are flooding in for rapper Semie Homie, who was slain in a quadruple shooting in Washington, DC, on Tuesday night. Let’s look at what happened to the rapper and his cause of death.

What Became of Semie Homie?

According to sources, Semie Homie was slain in the incident in Washington, DC. Three males were injured in a triple shooting late Tuesday night in northeast Washington, DC.

According to local media, two guys were carried to the hospital, and one died due to his injuries. Many hip-hop news sites have confirmed that Semie Homie was the victim. He posted his most recent Instagram promotion for his single, Deja Vu, only a week ago.

What Happened to Semie Homie?

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Murder Section confirmed that a triple shooting happened on Saratoga Avenue, Northeast, on Tuesday night, killing one of the victims.

The incident victim was identified as Jayvon Jones, 21, but the department’s public relations officer could not establish if the nickname Semi Homie were appropriate.

Semi Homie, Who was He?

Semie Homie was a DMV artist on the rise. With his hip-hop tracks, he has become very popular online in the last year.

Harder Than Fent, HashTag, I Miss You, Deja Vu, Incomplete, Odawg & Kane, HashTag, Long Live Block, Target, Suprised, Midnight, Dirty Game, Worse, Purpin Again are some of his tracks. He also wrote Hella Risk, Who Fuckin Wit Homie, We Got Time, Take Down Time, No Competition, and more songs.

Death of a Semi-Homie:

Semi Homie was slain in a Washington, D.C. shooting on Tuesday night. Friends and relatives verified his death. Tributes poured in for the young artist on social media. His death stunned the hip-hop world, and his friends and family will mourn him.

