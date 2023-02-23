What happened to Peter Minshall: Is he Dead or Alive?

On Tuesday, February 21st, 2023, Peter Minshall, 81, is rumored to have passed away. His supporters say he is healthy and alive.

However, many claim that he has passed away. Let’s find out what’s going on.

Who was Peter Minshall?

Minshall is a Trinidadian artist and designer. Born on 16 July 1941, he had been fond of carnivals since a very young age.

After moving to Port of Spain, he made his first costume. Since then, he has been creating costumes for his family and relatives.

After schooling, he attended Queen’s Royal College before enrolling at London’s Central School of Art and Design to study theater design.

He is most well-known for his Carnival work and iconic Carnival mas designs. He has also worked in theater, television, and film and won several awards.

Minshall’s work is noted for its themes of national identity and its exploration of the spiritual and cultural connections between people.

Peter Minshall’s creations and formation style

Peter Minshall has created some of the past four decades’ most iconic Carnival costumes and floats.

He has won numerous awards and accolades for his work, including the National Hero of Trinidad and Tobago in 2003 and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Council of Creative Arts Award in 2004.

The vibrant colors and minute details in Minshall’s artwork are well-known. He frequently draws his inspiration from nature and mythology.

His attire is usually colorful, detailed, and whimsical, with bold shapes, brilliant colors, and patterns.

His floats often take their inspiration from Caribbean culture and mythology, such as his famed “Boat of Creation” float, which depicted a boat filled with characters from Caribbean folklore.

The Smithsonian Institution, the Brooklyn Museum, the Tate Modern, and the Museum of Modern Art are just a few international museums and galleries displaying Minshall’s artwork.

His work is also featured in the permanent collections of the National Museum of Trinidad and Tobago and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

Peter Minshall: dead or alive

On 22 February 2023, a rumor started that the Trinidadian Artist and Tobago’s mas magician had died.

Within a few hours, many fake Facebook posts and fake news started spreading like wildfire, reaching several official news stations.

But all the rumors and news were deemed fake by Martin Mouttet, owner of the Medulla art and a very close friend of Peter Minshall.

He stated that just minutes after being on call with Peter Minshall, he started receiving calls asking about the rumors, which after hearing, he was shocked.

Even Minshall received the number of calls he was receiving. He has taken this difficult incident in a very calm way.

