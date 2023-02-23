Orlando shooting, police report a fatal shooting on a TV reporter and a 9-year-old girl

On Wednesday afternoon, a TV journalist covering gun violence and a nine-year-old girl were shot and killed. This incident happened in Orange County, Florida, as reported by local authorities.

The girl’s mother and another journalist from the same news network Spectrum News13 were also shot in the incident. Both injured were taken immediately to the hospital and being treated on Wednesday evening.

Orange County Sheriff’s office also updates about this tragic incident on their Twitter handle:

This is 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, the suspect in a series of shootings today that left three dead, in OCSO custody. This is a sad day for our community. Three were murdered today, including a woman in her 20s, a 9-year-old girl and a @MyNews13 employee.

According to John Mina, Orange County Sheriff, there is no motive for this shootout. He said it was uncertain that the suspect knew the journalists already.

19-year-old Keith Melivn Moses, identified as the suspected shooter now been detained. At the time of the incident, many journalists were also present there, but no other one was injured.

On Wednesday night, mina spoke in the news conference about media persons and called their job “very difficult job” when covering any crime or any problematic situation job. He appreciates the work of a Media person.

He further said, “No one in our community — not a mother, not a 9-year-old and certainly not news professionals — should become the victim of gun violence in our community”.

After the shooting incident, another Spectrum News 13 journalist Celeste Springer said in a live broadcast that his team buddy, who was shot in this, was still in a critical situation and asked for viewers to pray for the survival of her colleague.

Springer said to the viewers in the live broadcast, “And while you’re at it, please say a prayer for every victim of gun violence in this country,”

Karine Jean -Pierre, White House press secretary, took the Twitter to express his sorrow and grief towards to victims:

Our hearts go out to the family of the journalist killed today, the crew member injured in Orange County, Florida, and the Spectrum News team.

