How did Rick Newman Die? Founder was of Catch a Rising Star Rick Newman comedy club

Rick Newman, the founder of Catch a Rising Star comedy club passed away. He was 81 years old.

Who was Rick Newman?

Rick Newman was an American comedian, actor, and writer who has performed stand-up comedy on television, radio, and in clubs since the late 1970s.

He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and raised in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

A long-time fixture in the comedy scene was Rick Newman, who had been making audiences laugh since the early days of his career.

Whether performing stand-up comedy in clubs, writing for television shows or appearing in movies and commercials, Rick Newman had a natural knack for making people laugh.

Rick Newman Cause of death:

On February 20, 2023, the founder of a rising star, Rick Newman, died at his home in Los Angeles. He was 81 years old at the time of his death.

According to his wife, Krysi Newman, he had Pancreatic Cancer and had been struggling with it for a long time before his inevitable fate.

Catch a rising star:

Catch a Rising Star is a comedy club chain founded in 1972 by Rick Newman. He was the producer and manager of Catch a rising star.

The chain began in New York City and expanded to include locations in Princeton, New Jersey, Hartford, Connecticut, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Catch a Rising Star has been a host to many of the biggest names in comedy, including Jerry Seinfeld, Jay Leno, Chris Rock, Ellen DeGeneres, Andy Kaufman, and Elayne Boosler.

The original comedy club was located between 77th and 78th streets on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

The club’s name was inspired by the song ‘Catch a falling star’ by Perry Como. At first, the club also hired musicians to perform since it was struggling. But later, after the performance by David Brenner, the club started gaining popularity.

David Brenner’s appearance inspired other comedians to take part in the club.

Though now the original comedy has been disbanded and occupied by Prince Properties, a real estate agency. But the chain is currently negotiating to rebuild the club in New York.

His other accomplishments:

He is best known for appearing on The Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and as a regular guest on The Howard Stern Show.

He has also released several comedy albums, including No Big Whoop (1995) and Newman’s Own (2002).

He has also appeared on the television show, The Best Damn Sports Show Period. His comedy has also been featured on SiriusXM, Comedy Central, and Netflix.

He also co-wrote the screenplay for the movie Punching Henry, which was released in 2016. He continued to tour the United States with his live stand-up act and was working on a new special before his death.

Read More: Gregory Greg Rausch Passed Away on Saturday at the age of 60