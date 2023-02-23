How did Davis Causey Die? The Sea Level Band Member Is No More

On February 19, 2023, guitarist Davis Causey of the Sea Level Band passed away. See how the guitarist passed away and the specifics of Davis Causey’s cause of death.

How did Davis Causey Die?

There was no longer Davis Causey, a band member for Sea Level. Causey gained popularity for combining various sounds in a distinctive way that won over a large following in Athens and beyond. Long after he is gone, his music’s emotional resonance and profundity will be remembered as part of his legacy. With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Davis Causey, according to a statement shared by Strolling Bones Records, which confirmed his passing. Davis was a remarkably gifted musician with a highly compassionate, caring soul. His death has devastated us all. At this time, our thoughts are with his family and close friends. His brother Randall Bramblett shared a sympathy message on social media to confirm this tragic news, as shown below.

Who is Davis Causey?

American guitarist Davis Causey played the guitar in the Southern rock band Sea Level. In 1976, The Allman Brothers Band alumni Chuck Leavell and Jaimoe formed Sea Level. The group also included talented musicians Jimmy Nalls, Lamar Williams, and Randall Bramblett. Davis Causey joined the group in the latter half of the 1970s and made contributions to several of their records, including “On the Edge” (1978), “Long Walk on a Short Pier” (1979), and “Ball Room”. The sound of Sea Level, which blended influences from rock, jazz, and funk into a unique and dynamic style, was greatly influenced by Causey’s guitar playing.

Musician’s career:

Davis Causey launched his lengthy and prosperous career with a few strums of his ukulele at the age of 10. His involvement in Jackie Wilson and Marvin Gaye’s projects, as well as his compositions for Bonnie Raitt and the Carny soundtrack, demonstrate his success knows no bounds. Of course, he will be remembered for being a part of The Jesters, a rhythm and blues group from Athens that entertained audiences in the southeast for 50 years. Their careers are intertwined, and Davis and longtime partner Randall Bramblett co-wrote a song that won numerous Grammy Awards. Along with these well-known performers, Davis has performed with Chuck Leavell, Kris Kristofferson, Eddie Floyd, Waylon Jennings, and Derek Trucks. Davis was a part of Gregg Allman’s second solo band before joining Chuck Leavell’s Allman Brothers spinoff Sea Level. He performs a sophisticated RandB-infused mix of southern music.

What is Davis Causey’s Cause of Death?

It has been reported that Davis Causey has passed away. Davis Causey died unexpectedly from unknown causes on February 19, 2023, a Sunday. Social media was flooded with condolences after Davis Causey’s passing was announced. His sudden passing shocked and saddened his friends and family. Randall Bramblett confirmed Davis’s passing in a post on social media. He omitted to mention his cause of death, though. We respect the privacy of Davis Causey’s family during this difficult time, as they have not yet revealed the cause of his death.

Tributes to Davis Causey:

Tragic news involving a lovely soul, Davis Causey, was posted by Andy Lee White. Davis transitioned to a better place today and left his life on earth. Everyone who ever met him and those who never did but knew him from his tasteful, incredibly talented guitar playing for Sea Level, Randall Bramblett, Greg Almond, Chuck Levell, and many others will miss him forever. I recommend that everyone look him up on streaming platforms because he recently released some of his music. Alles wrote: Just learned Davis Causey passed away. Davis played for Shawn Mullins’ band for a long time and frequently sat with other Cayamo musicians. Two weeks ago, he played with Randall Bramblett at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur, Georgia. I don’t know the specifics of his passing.

Read Also – Who is Killer Of Rapper Nipsey Hussle? Sentenced to 60 years in prison