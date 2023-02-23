Hayden Hitchcock has Died, and His Obituary Follows: Discover More about Him

The world lost a brilliant and dazzling light on February 18, 2023. Hayden Robert Hitchcock, a cherished son, brother, and friend from Saegertown, Pennsylvania, died suddenly at 21. Hayden’s life was defined by his undying love of the outdoors, music, weightlifting, fast automobiles, and Pittsburgh sports teams.

Hayden Robert was Who?

Hayden was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on January 7, 2002, to Amanda Pauline Rhoades and Jeremy Seth Hitchcock. Hayden’s adventurous attitude was apparent from an early age, and he was always keen to explore the outdoors. His passion for hunting, fishing, and riding his side-by-side grew stronger as he grew older. Hayden’s brothers, Jordan Rhoades and Hunter Joliet were his frequent companions on these outings, and their relationship was unshakable. Hayden was also a massive fan of music and weightlifting. He listened to his favourite music, played the guitar, and practised his lifting technique for hours.

He was committed to pushing himself to be the finest version of himself, both physically and intellectually, and he was constantly aiming for perfection.

Hayden’s passion for fast automobiles was another distinguishing feature of his personality. He was a substantial automotive fan who spent many hours fiddling with his vehicle and attending car exhibitions.

A Dearly Beloved Son, Brother, and Friend:

Despite his various pursuits, Hayden’s most immense love was for his family and friends. He has a kind heart and is always willing to help needy people. His contagious grin and zeal for life brightened every place he entered, and his genuine generosity and warmth won him the hearts of everyone who knew him.

Hayden’s death has left a void in the lives of those who loved him, including his mother Amanda and her husband Josh, father Jeremy and his fiancé Emily Grace, maternal grandmother Mary Jo Humes, paternal grandparents Robert and Emmy Hitchcock and Judith Rodgers and Gary, aunt Meiling Hitchcock, and step-grandparents Mike Stallard and Debra and Rick and Deb Rhoades.

Hayden’s Funeral and Obituary:

Friends and family will celebrate Hayden’s life on Saturday, February 25, at Van Matre Funeral Home in Cambridge Springs. The Rev. Daryl Myer will preside over the funeral ceremony open to the public.

Hayden Robert Hitchcock was a passionate, adventurous, and loving young guy. While he was only with us briefly, his effect on those around him will be felt for years.

Read Also – Florida TV journalist died while covering a murder investigation