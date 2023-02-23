Alicia Allain, Who was She? John Schneider Mourns the Loss of his Wife

Today, John Schneider shared the tragic news of his wife Alicia Allain’s passing on Instagram. The actor and country artist discussed his wife’s cancer fight in an interview with FOX. On Memorial Day of 2019, she received a stage 4 HER2 negative cancer diagnosis.

Who was Alicia Allain, the spouse of John Schneider?

Alicia was a producer and actress born in 1969 in South Louisiana. Her well-known films are Leather Jackets, Caged Fear, and The Badge. IMDb said she worked on the unreleased films Stand on It! and Half Lives. She was an executive producer as well as a producer. Also, she has prior experience working in the makeup division for various films. In one of her interviews, Alicia said that she and John met in 2015 and collaborated on seven or eight projects. The team also collaborated on roughly 110 tunes.

Country Musician Reports Death of His Wife:

John shared on social media today that his wife had passed away. John sent a photo of his late wife along with the statement, “My lovely Smile is pain-free, living in her new body with Jesus,” and another image of their hands touching. Please appreciate our need for privacy at this difficult time. Kindly refrain from posing any queries.

He encouraged his fans and friends to share photos of them showing their affection. While he mourns the death of his wife, the artist closed his statement by urging everyone to express their love and give their loved ones a firm embrace.

What has become of Her?

Patrick Dollard and Alicia Dollard were wed from 1989 to 1999. Compared to the wedding event, much less about how their marriage ended is known. After Alicia and Patrick were married, She worked as a production manager. In contrast, Patrick was a literary film agent for the William Morris Company, representing Steven Soderbergh.

Alicia was an independent production manager in the motion picture business. While the reason for their divorce has not been made public, a Vanity Fair article published in March 2007 about Dollard said that William Morris fired him in the middle of the 1990s because of his frequent absences caused by drug and alcohol usage. The article included this information. Amid John Schneider’s lengthy court battle with his ex-wife Elvira “Elly” Castle, Alicia Allain and John Schneider were seen together.

In 2019, after John and Ellie’s divorce proceedings ended, they married “in the eyes of God” after a four-year relationship. The couple went to a Louisiana court to seek a marriage licence less than two weeks after his divorce was finalised.

