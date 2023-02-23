Alabama Says Brandon Miller is not a Suspect in Fatal Shooting

Brandon Miller, a freshman player on the second-best men’s basketball team in Alabama, was connected to a shooting of a woman in Tuscaloosa. Despite this, he was allowed to play in a match against South Carolina hours after the incident.

The University of Alabama announced that he is still a member of the team and is not suspected of being involved in a shooting that happened near the campus in mid-January. Miller’s lawyer confirmed that his client never touched the gun linked to the shooting.

Who is Brandon Miller?

Brandon Arenas plays college basketball for the Alabama Crimson Tide team in the Southeastern Conference. He is a promising young player who has been rated as a five-star recruit and is regarded as one of the best players in 2022. His impressive ability to create shots both on and off the court has helped him gain recognition and increase his chances of being selected in the upcoming draft.

Miller was born in Antioch, Tennessee, on November 22, 2002. In 1999, the Gatorade Player of the Year award was presented to him at Cane Ridge High School.

When Miller was a freshman at Alabama, he was nominated for the Naismith College Player of the Year and the Julius Erving Award. With an average of 18.7 points and eight rebounds per game this season, he has been leading the Crimson Tide as a forward. Given his outstanding performance, it is anticipated that Miller will be chosen early in the NBA draft in June.

The Shooting Incident and his Relation to it

In January 2022, a 23-year-old woman named Jamea Harris was shot and killed in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Alabama Crimson Tide player Brandon Miller was named as a witness by authorities. During a bond hearing for former Crimson Tide player Darius Miles and Michael Lynn Davis, a detective testified that Miller had brought Miles a gun.

Davis was accused of shooting into a car, and killing Harris. A lawyer for Miller denied that his client was involved in the exchange and that he never interacted with anyone in Harris’ party. Miller is considered a witness by Coach Oats and is not in trouble. He continued to play for Alabama despite calls for him to be expelled.

An official connection to the fatal incident was made for the first time in the testimony of a labama player. Although some students yelled, “Lock him up!” before the game, Miller continued to warm up with his teammates.