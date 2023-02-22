Who was Juice WRLD girlfriend? What was the cause of Juice WRLD Death?

Juice WRLD was a famous American rapper, singer, and songwriter.

Juice WRLD’s real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins. In 2015, Juice WRLD began his career as an independent artist and signed a recording deal with Interscope Records and Grade A Productions in 2017.

Juice WRLD rose to fame with his single “Lucid Dreams”, which peaked at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100. Juice WRLD famous singles are “All Girls Are the “Wasted”, Same”, “Lean wit Me”, and “Armed and Dangerous”.

In 2019, Juice WRLD released his nubmer one hit single “Robbery”.

In 2018, Juice WRLD released his debut studio album “Goodbye & Good Riddance”. After that, Juice WRLD released three studio singles- Fighting Demons, Death Race for Love, and Legends Never Die.

Juice WRLD released two mixtapes- Wrld on Drugs and What Is Love?. Juice WRLD released many singles, including “Lucid Dreams”, “Lean wit Me”, “All Girls Are the Same”, “Legends”, “Wasted”, “Armed and Dangerous”, “Fine China”, “Roses”, “All Night”, “Hear Me Calling”, “Hate Me”, “Bandit”, “Graduation”, “Righteous”, “Let Me Know (I Wonder Why Freestyle)”, “Life’s a Mess”, “Real Shit”, “Life’s a Mess II”, “Reminds Me of You”, and more.

A young Juice Wrld freestyling “All Girls Are The Same” years before it’s release in 2018 pic.twitter.com/99fk4p8Kqk — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) February 11, 2023

What was the cause of Juice WRLD Death?

Juice WRLD died at 21 on 8 December 2019 in Oak Lawn, Illinois, US. Juice WRLD’s cause of death was acute oxycodone and codeine intoxication.

On December 8, 2019, Juice WRLD was traveling in a private Gulfstream jet from Los Angeles to Chicago’s Midway International Airport.

Law enforcement officials awaiting the arrival of Juice WRLD’s jet were informed by federal agents, but the flight was still in transit. The agents suspected drugs and gas on the flight.

Law enforcement officials later shared that 32 kg or 70 pounds of marijuana was found on the plane. Next they made Juice WRLD’s management team share that Juice WRLD consumed “several unknown pills”.

Juice WRLD began convulsing and seizing, after which he was prescribed two doses of the emergency drug Narcan, which contained a form of opioid.

Juice WRLD was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center near Oak Lawn, where he was declared dead.

Who was Juice WRLD girlfriend?

Juice WRLD was in a relationship. Juice WRLD girlfriend’s name is Ally Lotti. When Juice WRLD died, he lived in Los Angeles with his girlfriend, Ally Lotti. In November 2018, the couple confirmed their relationship through their Instagram.

Read Also:- Who did Nardo Wick date? See here Nardo Wick dating History