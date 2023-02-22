Who is Natalia Harrell? Florida pregnant woman argues that her fetus is innocent

A Florida woman Natalia Harrell argues she should be released from prison pending her murder trial since the detention harms her unborn child.

During Natalia Harrell’s shooting and killing of Gladys Yvette Borcela in July last year, she was six weeks pregnant with her first child.

After leaving a bar with a group of men, they took an Uber home. Borcela was shot dead by Harrell after he pulled out a gun while they were driving through Brickell from South Beach.

Who is Natalia Harrell?

Last July, Natalia Harrell was charged with second-degree murder after fatally shooting. Natalia Harrell, 24, argues in her petition for release from jail because her unborn child did not commit the crime.

What is the reason for Natalia Harrell’s arrest?

Harrell was at a South Beach nightclub with a group of men who asked her if she knew anyone who might be interested.

Harrell invited Borcela, but Borcela quickly irritated her by drinking and dancing excessively.

She once asked a friend to “get her girl under control.”

After leaving the nightclub around 2 a.m., the pair argued in the backseat of an Uber.

When the Uber driver watched the chaos unfold in his rearview mirror, Harrell climbed into the middle row of the vehicle.

Harrell shoots Borcela once in the stomach when Borcela appears to reach for him. All but Borcela climbed out of the vehicle after the Uber driver pulled over. She was taken to a hospital and declared dead there.

Natalia Harrell Demand from Court

During an argument, Harrell’s attorney, William Norris, claimed his client shot Borcela, 28, out of fear for the safety of her fetus. She should be released from prison pending her trial for murder since her detention is harmful to her unborn child.

Borcela’s mother, Yvette Rivera, strongly opposes Harrell’s plea. In a Facebook post, Yvette River wrote, “My daughter was murdered.” She’s currently seeking bail, but it shouldn’t be granted.