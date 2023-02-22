Who is Kim Biermann married to? Who is Kim Zolciak’s husband now?

Kimberleigh Marie Zolciak-Biermann, known as Kim Zolciak, is a famous American television personality as well as singer.

In 2008, Kim Zolciak appeared as one of the Housewives on the reality television series “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”.

In 2012, Kim left The Real Housewives of Atlanta during the 5th season of the television series and was written off the series.

She returned as a “Friend of the Housewives” for the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2017–18.

In 2012, Kim Zolciak received her own spin-off show, “Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding”. The show focused on the preparations for football player Kroy Berman’s wedding to Kim.

The series was later renewed for a second season with the title “Don’t Be Tardy”. Eight seasons were shown until the final episode on 29 December 2020.

In 2015, Kim Zolciak appeared as a contestant on season 21 of the dancing competition series “Dancing with the Stars”.

How many marriages has Kim Berman married?

Kim Berman married twice. Kim Biermann’s first husband’s name is Daniel Toce (m. 2001–2003), and Kim Biermann’s second husband’s name is Kroy Biermann (m. 2011). Currently, Kim Biermann lives with Kroy Biermann.

Who is Kim Zolciak’s husband now?

Currently, Kim Zolciak’s husband’s name is Kroy Biermann.

Kim Zolciak was in a relationship with someone before marriage, with whom Kim has a daughter, Brielle Berman, born in 1997.

Kim Zolciak married Daniel Tos in 2001 and gave birth to a daughter, Arianna Berman, in the same year. Kim and Daniel divorced in 2003.

Kim Zolciak is bi$sexual. Kim publicly disclosed that she was in a relationship with DJ Tracey Young.

Kim Zolciak married Kroy Berman on 11 November 2022 at her home in Roswell, Georgia. He is an Atlanta Falcons football player.

Kim met Kroy in May 2010 at the charity event Dancing with the Atlanta Stars. Their meeting was later featured on season 3 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Kim and Kroy have four children – Kroy Jagger “KJ” (born 2011), Kash Kade (born 2012), and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren (born 2013).

Kroy filed for adoption of Kim’s daughters in March 2013, and the adoption was completed in July 2013.

Kim Biermann’s Children

Kim Zolciak has six children. Their names are Brielle Biermann, Ariana Biermann, Kash Kade Biermann, Kaia Rose Biermann, Kane Ren Biermann, and Kroy jagger Biermann Jr.

Read Also:- Are Tini and De Paul still together? How long have Tini and De Paul been together?