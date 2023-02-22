Who is Joe Budden in a relationship with? Is Cyn Santana and Joe Budden together?

Joe Budden is a famous American media personality and former rapper.

Joe Budden first gained prominence as a rapper and as a member of the hip-hop supergroup Slaughterhouse with 2003 Top 40 single “Pump It Up”.

In 2018, Joe Budden retired from rap and gained recognition as a broadcaster. “The Everyday Struggle for Complex” co-hosted by Joe Budden.

Currently, Joe Budden hosts “The Joe Budden Podcast”, which is released twice a week on YouTube and Patreon. In addition, State of the Culture is released on Revolt.

Joe Budden is also known as “The Howard Stern of Hip-Hop”. Joe Budden also appeared in Hip Hop Babylon, Can’t Forget New Jersey, and Something from Nothing: The Art of Rap Documentary film.

Joe Budden also appeared in the “Couples Therapy” and “Love & Hip Hop: New York” television series.

Rihanna: I decided to do the Superbowl for my son. Some ex Joe Budden lackies on a flop podcast: She tributed Kanye and the show was about his support. pic.twitter.com/RvDzlPXmTH — MA☈K 🫶🏿 (@MarkOfThaaBeast) February 21, 2023

Who is Joe Budden in a relationship with now?

Currently, Joe Budden Girlfriend is Shadée Monique.

Joe Budden and Shaadi Monique are in a relationship since August 2019.

Joe Budden was previously in a relationship with Cyn Santana. Joe and Sean got engaged in 2018 and split in 2019.

Joe Budden has been in a relationship with Kaylyn Garcia (2012 – 2013), Gloria Velez (2004 – 2005), Esther Baxter (2010 – 2011), Yaris Sanchez (2011 – 2012), Tahiri Jose (2005 – 2012) ), and Christina Milian.

Besides this, Joe Budden also dated Daphne Rosen (2009), Somaya Reece (2009), and Kat Stacks.

Joe Budden has two children. Joe’s first son, Trey Budden, was born on May 11, 2001, when Joe Budden was 20 years old.

On December 15, 2017, Joe Budden’s second son, Lexington Budden, was born to model and video vixen Santana.

Is Cyn Santana and Joe Budden together?

Joe Budden and Sean Santana were engaged from 2018 to 2019. Joe Budden was in a relationship with Cyn Santana for a long time. The couple also has a son who was born on 15 December 2017.

Joe Budden’s Net Worth

Joe Budden’s net worth is around $6 million. Joe has earned his income from his singing career. Apart from this, Joe is earning from his television career. Joe also acted in a few films and television shows. Joe is living his life in luxury. He has a luxury car and house.

