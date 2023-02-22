Who is Jimmie Allen’s wife? Does Jimmie Allen have 3 kids?

Jimmie Allen is a famous American country music singer-songwriter. Jimmie signed with Stoney Creek, an imprint of Broken Bow Records, and released the singles “Make Me Want To” and “Best Shot” for them, and the album “Mercury Lane” in 2018.

In 2021, Jimmie won The Country Music Association Award for New Artist of the Year, and becoming the second black artist to win the award since Darius Rucker in 2009.

In 2018, Jimmie Allen released his first single “Best Shot”. On 1 Feb 2019, Jimmie released his second single “Make Me Want To”.

In 2022, Jimmie Allen release some songs like Tulip Drive, “Down Home”, and “Lose You”.

Went to @CapitalOneArena last night to @carrieunderwood and let me she did not disappoint she had a sold out concert and @JimmieAllen was the opening act he did amazing job I’m glad I see Carrie Underwood tour losing my voice was worth it. pic.twitter.com/EEOU6qth93 — Christopher (@Christo60486291) February 16, 2023

How far did Jimmie Allen get on American Idol?

Jimmie Allen auditioned for the 10th season of American Idol but was eliminated before the live voting round.

Jimmie Allen performed with Colton Dixon during the group round of American Idol with K.R. Jimmie Allen also befriended Scotty McCreery. And lastly, Scotty McCreery wins us the year contest.

Who is Jimmie Allen wife?

Jimmie Allen is a 37-year-old man. James Edward Allen is known as Jimmie Allen.

Jimmie Allen is a married man. Jimmie Allen wife’s name is Alexis Gale.

Jimmy married Alexis Gale on May 27, 2021, at The Lake House Inn in Perkasie, Pennsylvania.

Jimmy Allen has three children. Jimmy has a son from a previous relationship, named Ayden.

Jimmy Allen’s wife Alexis has two daughters named Naomi and Zara.

Jimmie Allen’s Net Worth

Jimmie Allen’s net worth is around $2.5 Million. Jimmie Allen has earned his income from his singing and songwriting. Jimmie released many songs and won awards. Jimmie also wrote songs for many artists. Jimmie also received respect for his work.

Read Also:- Who is Jason Roy Musician Wife? Is Jason Roy Musician Still With His Wife?