Who is Jansen Panettiere Girlfriend? Jansen Panettiere death Updates, Cause of death

Jansen Panettiere was a emerging actor. Jansen Panettiere was well recognized for his role in the The Secrets of Jonathan Sperry, The Martial Arts Kid, Ice Age: The Meltdown, The Perfect Game, and How High 2.

Jansen Panettiere was also well known as the elder brother of actress Hayden Panettiere.

In 2002, Jansen Panettiere made his acting debut with the “Even Stevens” tv series. In 2022, Jansen Panettiere last appeared in the “Love and Love Not” film.

Jansen Panettiere’s Cause of death

Janson Panettiere died on 19 February 2023 at the age of 28. People have reported that Johnson Panettiere, brother of actress Hayden Panettiere, has died over the weekend in New York City, New York, US. The cause of Johnson Panettiere’s death is not yet known.

Actor Jansen Panettiere, a child star of the 2000s and brother of actress Hayden Panettiere, has died. He was 28. https://t.co/VVl09rOS8R — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 21, 2023

Police are investigating the cause of Johnson Panettiere’s death. Police say there is no suspicion of any kind in Johnson Panettiere’s death.

The sudden death of Johnson Panettiere sent a wave of grief to his family, friends and relatives. Johnson Panettiere’s fans were shocked by his death. His fans are paying tribute to him through social media.

Who is Jansen Panettiere Girlfriend?

Jansen Panettiere was in a romantice relationship with his long time girlfriend. Jansen Panettiere girlfriend’s name is Leah Clark.

Leah Clarke and Janson Panettiere were in a relationship in 2011. The couple remained in a relationship for 12 years, but due to the sudden death of Jansen Panettiere, their relationship could not extend for more than 12 years.

Jansen Panettiere has also been in a relationship with Talia-Lynn Prairie before. Jansen Panettiere was also rumored to be in a relationship with Chloë Grace Moretz in 2012.

How old is Jansen Panettiere?

Jansen Rayne Panettiere was known as Jansen Panettiere. When Jansen Panettiere died. his age is 28 years. Jansen Panettiere was born to Skip Panettiere and Lesley Vogel in Palisades, New York, United States.

Jansen Panettiere’s birth date was September 25, 1994. Jansen Panettiere’s nationality was American. Jansen Panettiere was the brother of actress Hayden Panettiere.

