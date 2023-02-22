Who is Hayden Panettiere’s brother- Jansen Panettiere? How did Jansen Panettiere die?

Hayden Panettiere is a famous American actress, singer, and model.

Hayden Panettiere is well recognized for her role as Claire Bennet in the “Heroes” (2006–2010) tv series, and as Juliette Barnes in the Nashville (2012–2018) tv series.

In 1994, Hayden Panettiere made her acting debut with the “One Life to Live” television series as Sarah Roberts. In 1998, Hayden Panettiere made her film debut with “The Object of My Affection” as Mermaid.

In 2022, Hayden Panettiere appeared in the “Scream” film, and In 2023, Hayden Panettiere will be seen in the “Scream VI” upcoming film.

Hayden Panettiere was born to her parents Lesley Vogel and Skip Panettiere in Palisades, New York, United States.

Hayden Panettiere had a elder brother whose name was Jansen Panettiere. He was also an actor.

Recently Hayden Panettiere’s elder brother Janson Panettiere died on the weekend (19 February 2023) at the age of 28 in New York City, New York, US.

The exact cause of death of Hayden Panettiere’s brother, Johnson Panettiere, is also unknown. Police say they have no suspicion of any kind in Johnson Panettiere’s death.

Police are trying to gather as much information as possible about the cause of Johnson Panettiere’s death.

Actor Jansen Panettiere, a child star of the 2000s and brother of actress Hayden Panettiere, has died. He was 28. https://t.co/VVl09rOS8R — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 21, 2023

Jansen Panettiere started her acting career at the age of 8. In 2002, Johnson Panettiere made his acting debut as Kupchak’s son in the TV series “Even Stevens”.

Jansen Panettiere has appeared in many films, including Blues Clues, Tiger Cruise, The Last Day of Summer, The Babysitters, Everybody Hates Chris, The Martial Arts Kid, The Forger, The Perfect Game, The Secrets of Jonathan Sperry, The Lost Are included. Medallion: The Adventures of Billy Stone, The Walking Dead, and more.

Jansen Panettiere last appeared in the role of Robin in the 2022 film “Love and Love Not”.

Hayden Panettiere was five years older than her brother, Johnson Panettiere. Jansen Panettiere followed in her elder sister’s footsteps and achieved success in the acting industry.

