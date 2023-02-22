Who is Bill Lawrence’s wife? Is Christa Miller still married to Bill Lawrence?

Bill Lawrence is a famous American television producer, director, and screenwriter.

Bill Lawrence created the series Scrubs.

Bill Lawrence has produced several series, including Ted Lasso, Cougar Town, Ground Floor, Spin City, and the short-lived animated series Clone High. In which Bill also provides the voice of the leader of the shadowy figures.

Bill Lawrence has done The Nanny and Boy Meets World show as well as many other shows.

Bill Lawrence’s production company is named Doozer, which is named after the middle of his name.

Bill Lawrence signed a new deal with Warner Bros. Television in 2022 through 2028, with an overall deal of 5 years.

As a creator, Bill Lawrence make many television including Spin City, Nobody’s Watching, Scrubs, Cougar Town, Clone High, Ground Floor, Rush Hour, Shrinking, Ted Lasso, and more.

As a writer, Bill Lawrence wrote many television, including Boy Meets World, Champs, The Nanny, Billy, Rush Hour, Champs, Ted Lasso, and more.

“My two meetings with Harrison Ford, he’s tried to murder me with tequila. He’s an 80 year old man…” – Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) joins us to share some tequila soaked stories about Harrison Ford, one of the stars of his new show Shrinking 😂 📺 https://t.co/ruQLsYCK3R pic.twitter.com/YYSFxUbWq6 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 16, 2023

Who is Bill Lawrence wife?

Bill Lawrence married twice. Bill Lawrence’s first marriage was to television actress Megyn Price. Divorced her after some time.

After this, Bill Lawrence married actress Christa Miller in 1999. From marriage till now, the couple is together and living their life together.

The couple has three children – Charlotte Lawrence, William Stoddard Lawrence, and Henry Vanduzer Lawrence.

Bill Lawrence Short Bio

Bill Lawrence’s real name is William Van Doozer Lawrence IV. Bill Lawrence was born to his parents in Ridgefield, Connecticut, U.S. Bill Lawrence’s age is 54 years. Bill Lawrence’s date of birth is December 26, 1968. Bill Lawrence graduate from College of William & Mary. Bill Lawrence’s nationality is American.

