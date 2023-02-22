Who has Eva Amurri dated? Why did Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino split?

Eva Amurri is a famous American actress and lifestyle blogger. She began her famous lifestyle blog “Happily Eva After” in 2015.

Eva Amurri made her acting debut in 1992 with the “Bob Roberts” film as the role of Child in hospital.

After that, Eva acted in her second film, “Dead Man Walking” as the role of a 9-year-old Helen Prejean in 1995.

In 2002, Eva acted two movies – Made-Up as Sara Tivey and The Banger Sisters as Ginger Kingsley.

Eva Amurri acted in many film, including Anywhere but Here, The Education of Charlie Banks, Middle of Nowhere, Saved!, New York, I Love You, That’s My Boy, The Education of Charlie Banks, AmeriQua, The Life Before Her Eyes, Animals, Stag, Mothers and Daughters, and more.

In 1999, Eva made her television debut with the “Earthly Possessions” series film as the role of Teenage girl. Eva Amurri is famous for her role in the Californication as Jackie, Undateable as Sabrina, The Mindy Project as Lucy, How I Met Your Mother as Shelly, and Mercy as Sharra Kelly.

In 2022, Eva Amurri appeared in the “Monarch” television series as the role of Young Dottie Roman.

How old is Eva Amurri?

Eva Amurri’s age is 37 years. Eva Amurri was born to Susan Sarandon and Franco Amurri on March 15, 1985. Eva Amurri is from New York City, U.S. Eva Amurri also known as Eva Amurri Martino.

Eva Amurri’s height is 5 feet 8 inches approx. Eva Amurri did her studies at Saint Ann’s School in Brooklyn and Brown University.

Who was Eva Amurri Husband?

Eva Amurri’s marital status is divorced. Eva Amurri husband’s name is Kyle Martino. He is a former Major League Soccer player as well as a former NBC Sports broadcaster.

Eva Amurri married Kyle Martino in 2011 in Charleston, South Carolina.

Eva and Kyle have three children – daughter Marlo Mae Martino, born on 9 August 2014, son Major James Martino, born on 19 October 2019, and son Mateo Antoni, born on 13 March 2020.

In August 2015, Eva told that she had a miscarriage at nine weeks. On 15 November 2019, Eva announced that she and her husband, Kyle were separating. The couple was expecting their third child just two months after announcing their separation.

Eva and Kyle got divorced in March 2020. Eva Amurri lives in Westport, Connecticut, with her children.

Who has Eva Amurri dated?

Eva Amurri is in a relationship with chef Ian Hawke after her divorce from husband Kyle Martino. Eva Amurri is currently happy with her love life. Eva’s married life could not last long. Hope Eva has a good and long love life.

