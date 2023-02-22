Who did Nardo Wick date? See here Nardo Wick dating History

Nardo Wick is a famous American Singer.

Nardo Wick signed with Flawless Entertainment and RCA Records. Nardo is well-recognized for his 2021 single “Who Wanna Smoke?” which also has a remix. This includes Lil Durk, rappers G Herbo and 21 Savage.

Nardo’s debut studio album “Who is Nardo Wick?” Is. In 2020, Nardo released his debut single “Came Up”. In the same year, Nardo released the second album “Slide”.

In 2022, Nardo Wick released “Krazy Krazy” and “Riot” singles.

In 2021, Nardo Wick also released “Who Want Smoke?”, “Me or Sum”, and “Wicked Witch” singles.

In 2021, Nardo released the song “She Want Me Dead!” as a featured artist.

In 2022, nardo also released charted songs like “Pop Out”, “Burning Up”, “It Ain’t Safe”, and “Dah Dah DahDah”.

Nardo Wick appeared in a guest appearance in many songs like “Product of the Ghetto”, “It Ain’t Safe”, “Stepper”, “Opp Pack”, “Opp Party”, “It Ain’t Safe”, “Goodfellas”, “Yeah Woah”, “Undertaker”, “Da Drop”, and “In the Ghetto”.

How did Nardo Wick get famous?

In February 2021, after Nardo Wick became more recognized, he was given a song in the film “Judas and the Black Messiah” with the album track “I Declare War”, which made Nardo Wick a name to watch in trap music.

How old is Nardo Wick?

Nardo Wick’s real name is Horace Bernard Walls III. Nardo Wick’s age is 21 years. Nardo Wick’s birth date is 30 December 2001. Nardo Wick was born to his parents in Jacksonville, Florida, U.S. Nardo did his studies in his hometown.

Who is Nardo Wick Girlfriend?

According to the sources, Nardo Wick is in a relationship with her college time girlfriend. Nardo Wick girlfriend’s name is Soriya. Both have been together for a long time. and support each other. But Nardo never talks about his love life.

