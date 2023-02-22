Where did Larenz Tate meet his wife? Is Larenz Tate still married?

Larenz Tate is a professional American actor. Larenz Tate is well recognized for his role as O-Dog in “Menace II Society” film.

Along with this, Larage is also famous for his Councilman Rashad Tate role, which he played in the movie “Power”.

In 1985, Larenz Tate made his acting debut with “The Twilight Zone” television series. In 1991, Larenz made his film debut with the “Clippers” as the role of TJ.

Larenz Tate is famous for his work and role in the Family Matters, Rescue Me, House of Lies, Power, and Power Book II: Ghost television series.

Larenz Tate also acted in many movies like Why Do Fools Fall in Love, Ray, The Inkwell, A Man Apart, Waist Deep, Business Ethics, Dead Presidents, Biker Boyz, Girls Trip, and more.

Who is Larenz Tate Wife?

Larenz Tate is a married man. Larenz Tate wife’s name is Tomasina Parrott.

Larenz Tate married Tomasina Parrott in 2006. The couple is still living together after so many years of marriage. And living their life happily.

Larenz and Tomasina have three children. Their names are Zander Tate, Miles Xavier Tate, and Zion Tate.

Larenz and Tomasina met nearly 22 years ago, in 2000, at All Star Weekend in Oakland. That time Vince Carter did a crazy dunk.

Larenz explains – “Jamie Foxx was throwing parties, he was very well known for throwing parties”. Fox entertained Manaya and her female friend to play him as the wingman that Larange was trying to get to know.

Larenz Tate Brothers

Larenz Tate has two brothers- Larron and Lahmard. Both are als actors.

Larron Tate:-

Larron Tate was born on 28 June 1969 in Unitd States. Larron Tate is a producer with over 25 years of experience in front of and behind the camera. Larron made his acting debut while attending UCLA. There Larron earned a degree in theatre, television and film.

After graduation, Larron Tate started his career as an actor turned writer. Larenz Tate’s brother Larron was accepted into the 20th Century Fox Diversity Writing Program and given a great opportunity to write the “Best Damn Sports Show” television series.

Lahmard Tate:-

Lahmard Tate was born in 1970 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. His age is 53 years.

Lahmard Tate is also actor as well as producer. Lahmard Tate is famous for Barbershop (2002), Rocky Balboa (2006), and Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996).

Larenz Tate Short Bio

Larenz Tate was born to Peggy and Larry Tate in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Larenz Tate’s age is 47 years. Larenz Tate’s birth date was 8 September 1975.

Larenz Tate’s zodiac sign is Virgo. Larenz Tate’s height is 5 feet 6 inches approx. Larenz Tate graduated from Palmdale High School in 1993. Larenz Tate’s nationality is American.

