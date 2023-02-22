What is HDR Lyngdog Cause of Death? The Former Meghalaya Home Minister Died At 66

The former Meghalaya home minister, HDR Lyngdoh, died tragically at age 66, and the Indian ministry is mourning his loss. The Indian ministry’s component has vanished, devastating his family and allies. According to the sources, HDR Lyngdoh passed away on February 20, 2023, while running for the upcoming state assembly election. He ran for office on behalf of the United Democratic Party from the East Khasi hills’ Sohiong assembly. Less than 59 of the state’s 60 assembly districts will now hold elections.

What Happened to HDR Lyngdog?

Media reports state that HDR Lyngdoh passed away after collapsing unexpectedly while campaigning for office. After that, he was brought to the hospital. Lyngdoh had come up short in the 2018 elections, which he had run as a candidate for Congress. According to the reports, the UDP candidate was supposed to run on February 27, 2023, for elections starting from Sohiong. The hospital’s doctor declared him dead. HDR Lyngdoh was 66 years old when he passed away. Conrad K. Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya, expressed his sorrow over the politician’s passing on Twitter, writing, “Shri HDR Lyngdoh served the state in various capacities over the years and was a dedicated leader to the people. Meghalaya has lost a lot with his passing. May his soul rest in peace.

What is HDR Lyngdog Cause of Death?

HDR Lyngdoh had already served several terms as the constituency’s representative. Sadly, Hills State People’s Democratic Party candidate Samlin Malngiang won his last election over him. He was the Home Minister in the Congress-led administration of Dr Mukul Sangma, and his loved ones commonly referred to him as Maheh. On a Hill State People’s Democratic Party ticket, he won his first election as an MLA from Sohiong in 1988 and held the position through 1998. However, RA Lyngdoh of the United Democratic Party defeated him for the seat in 1998. In 1999, he won the Sohiong-Nongspung district as an MDC running on the Congress ticket. The Lyngdoh’s mortal remains will now be transported to his home at Laitumkhrah. The deceased Donkupar Lyngdoh’s family and close friends gathered on the grounds of Bethany Hospital Shillong to show their respect. Saddened by the sudden passing of Former HM, another tweet states. D. R. Lyngdoh. Maheh HDR spent many years working for the condition in various capacities. Meghalaya has suffered a significant loss as a result of his unexpected passing. May the soul of the deceased rest in peace.

