Star Stowe Cause of Death? What happened to Star Stowe? Latest Update

Star Stowe, On March 16, 1997, she was murdered. She was known as a well-known American model.

Who was Star Stowe?

Ellen Louise Stowe, later Star Stowe, was born on 19th March 1956 in Arkansas and became a model for living. She named herself ‘Star’ because of her love for the sky and had a little star tattoo.

She was well known for her photoshoots in Playboy magazine as she was Playmate of the month in 1977 for the February edition. She was married to Peter Maligo, but later they got divorced.

She also had a son, Michael, with her ex-husband. Later she got into prostitution, alcoholism, and drug abuse.

What happened to Star Stowe (Cause of death)

On 16th March 1997, Star was found murdered. Her body was lying on the sidewalk near Coral Springs Eckerd Pharmacy. There were signs that she was strangled, and her body was partially clothed.

Her case seemed similar to the murders of some other prostitutes, but there were not enough leads to keep the investigation going. She was killed three days before her 41st Birthday.

Reports stated that she was murdered between 3P.M and 5PM. She was seen in her old neighborhood with a client and sat in his car. Police said she was murdered, and her body was dumped after 5 P.M.

There was another prostitute, Sandra Kay Walters, with the same scenarios leading to her death.

Several other female victims were found nearby, so the officials assumed this was a serial killer’s work. But there is still no clue on who killed Star Stowe.

Updates on the Stowe Murder case

The police subjected many people to the case. Since there were no new suspects, the investigation paused, and eventually, it became a cold case.

The case still needs to be solved to this date. Even though this incident occurred nearly 20 years ago, this case was trending everywhere.

This murder case of Star Stowe was televised on Investigation Discovery. The show’s name was “The Playboy Murders,” and it was published on 20th February 2023.

The episode’s title was “The Girl with the Star Tattoo.” The episode focused on the life of a 40 year old American model who could not handle the blinding lifestyle, which finally impacted her life directly.

She changed many careers throughout her life and had a child to support. The show revolves around the scenarios that may have led to the unfortunate death of Star Stowe.

The case remains unsolved but is now highlighted in the media.

Read More: Paul Herbst Cause of Death? Healthcare Professional Paul Herbst died