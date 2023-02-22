Shirley Carter Cause Of Death – What happened to Shirley Carter?

Shirley Carter, a grandmother and mother of three, was shot and killed. Her son Jason found the body in a pool of blood after she had been shot twice in the kitchen.

Who is Shirley Carter?

Shirley Carter was born on 10th June 1947 in Des Moines, Iowa. She was married to Bill Carter in 1963. They owned a farm together in the Pleasantville areas. She had three children and also grandchildren.

Bill got a call from his daughter Jana Lain, stating that his wife was found dead in the house. Jason was the one who found the body, and at first, he called his sister to inform this. He then called 911.

He mentioned that there was a bullet hole in the refrigerator. Bill came back home after hearing the news and found his wife dead, lying in blood all over. Bill stated that her arms were folded on her chest. He also said, “It looked like she was sleeping. I kissed her.”

Also Read: Rosemary Tongo, Girlfriend Of Nathan Mbawa Dies In Hospital

Shirley Carter Cause Of Death

Shirley Carter was shot dead inside her house in Lacona, Iowa. In total, three bullets were fired at her. The first hit the bottom of her heart, and the second shot punctured her. While the third bullet hit the refrigerator. Investigators tried their best to solve the case and chased many leads hoping to find the culprit.

In the morning, Bill and Shirley got their coffee, and after that, Shirley returned home while Bill went on his work at the haul corn. Their Son Jason Carter also worked at haul corn with Bill. But on that day, Jason went home, and Bill went to take another load for work.

Shirley Carter Murder Investigation

No murder weapon was found at the site, and no penny was stolen from the house. It was assumed that the motive may have been past rivalry. Bill claimed that his son Jason could be the one who killed his wife. But the investigators found no clue about this lead, so they didn’t take any action. After one year of Shirley’s death, Bill was unhappy with the situation and hired a private investigator and an attorney.

A wrongful lawsuit was filed against Jason by Bill and his children, Billy and Jana, in 2017. Bill said that Jason had financial issues and a mistress, which Shirley knew. The Marion County Jury favored Bill’s claim, and Jason was told to pay an amount of 10 million dollars. After two days, he was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

In a 2019’s criminal trial, Jason was found not guilty of his mother’s murder. The murderer was still free, and Shirley Carter did not receive justice.