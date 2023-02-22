Laziomar Mourns the Untimely Demise of Commander Michele Lauro

The commander Michele Lauro died yesterday, Monday, 20 February, in a spectacular accident on the Sorrento state road in Castellammare di Stabia, in the province of Naples. There is sorrow in Laziomar and on the island of Ponza.

Death Factor:

One person was killed and injured in a severe car accident on state route 145, “Sorrentina.” The fatality was Michele Lauro, 60, of Piano di Sorrento. The person was in charge of Snav, Gnv, and Nlg ships as well as hydrofoils, according to Il Mattino. He is now Laziomar’s general manager and fleet manager. The suspect list for the road homicide investigation now includes a 32-year-old male. He was driving the automobile that crashed into Lauro’s and had a hurt passenger with him.

The Mishap:

Two automobiles collided for reasons that are still being investigated. Sorrento traffic cops are conducting investigations to determine the cause of the collision.

Condolences on a Social Level:

Condolence messages flooded in for Michele Lauro, who is survived by his wife Carmela, a Sorrento hospital anesthesiologist, a local council member now serving his third term, and a former councillor. “I lost a fantastic friend today, nice breeze Lauro, Michele. I’ll hug the family,” he writes. Another statement reads, “A son of our Sorrento Peninsula has been killed in the terrible accident that occurred this morning on the way duct San Marco, Castellammare di Stabia.” The Commander of Piano di Sorrento, Michele Lauro, has gone away. RIP”.

According to NapoliToday:

According to NapoliToday, a severe accident occurred on the San Marco viaduct between the automobile where Lauro, originally from Piano di Sorrento, was going and another large-engined car driven by a 32-year-old, killing the 60-year-old. The traffic police completed the investigations and are now in charge of precisely reconstructing the dynamics.

