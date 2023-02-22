Jian Kayo Brazil Football Goalkeeper passed away at 21, Cause of Death

Goalkeeper Jian Kayo of Ituano FC died unexpectedly. He was 21 years old.

Who was Jian Kayo?

Jian Kayo is a native of Itambé Paraná. Aside from his talent on the pitch, he was also known for his charming personality. His favorite music was last-century blues and classic rock, and he often went to big festivals like Lollapalooza. Jian was a former member of Sao Paolo’s youth system.

In 2021, he played for the Ituano Under-20 team and participated in the Paulista Championship, the 2022 Sao Paulo Cup, and the Paulistao. Before joining the professional team for the 2023 campaign, he played for the Under-20 team.

We deeply grieve his loss of him. During this challenging time, Ituano FC provides all the assistance and care the family needs.

Jian kayo left his surroundings positively and lightly. He addressed training and activities. His smile was always contagious.

He was a perfect guy, said the former Ituano coach. Following his outstanding performances, Jian was promoted to Ituano’s professional team, becoming a reserve for Jefferson Paulino, alongside Deivity, for the Campeonato Paulista.

Jian Kayo Cause of Death?

A young Brazilian star has been found dead at his home at the age of 21. As a young player, Jian Kayo represented one of the most promising prospects of the São Paulo club. A former member of Internacional’s youth teams, he joined the organization in 2020.

In Brazilian football, he played some matches for a professional team and was seen as a player with great potential. He was promoted to the professional squad for the 2023 season because of his promise and quality.

The cause of death has not yet been released. An official statement from Ituano FC expressed deep regret and offered support and attention to the athlete’s family.

After authorities and Jian Kayo’s family have cleared his death, the club will release more information.

What Happened to Jian?

On Saturday night, he was found unconscious in his home. The football team announced his death in the following statement: “With deep sorrow and shock, Ituano FC announces Jian Kayo Gomes Soares’ passing.

On Saturday, August 18, the dead body was discovered at his home. Jian Kayo, 21, was a goalkeeper from Parana. We sincerely feel this tragic loss, and we extend our condolences to his friends and family.

Read Also: What happened to Lauren Hall? Lauren Hall was found dead after she went missing.