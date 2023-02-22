In what way did Dr. R.L. White Jr. die?

The Senior Pastor Dr. R.L. White Jr. of Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church Atlanta, Georgia, died on Wednesday, February 15 2023. He passed away at age 78, and the news of his death was declared on many social media platforms. Keep reading to know more about this incident.

Dr R.L White Jr.: Who was he

Dr White played a huge role in impacting Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church over the years. He spread the congregation not only own church but extended it to all over the world, like Thailand, China, Nigeria and many countries. He conducted seminars, conferences and many other things during his life journey.

He worked for more than 25 years as a senior pastor, and in this whole period, he earned more than seven degrees, including a Master of Divinity from Morehouse School of Theology at ITC. In 2015, Ebony Magazine included him in the “25 Most Influential African Americans Pastors”.

Dr R.L White Jr.: Cause of Death

As per the latest reports, the real cause of death has not been made public yet. But we all know that he was a great person and personality. He was one of the most beloved members of the church for many years.

Some of his friends remember him as a great personlity and took the social media to tribute to him, James C. Birdsong, Jr. wrote on Twitter:

The Legacies of the late Bishop James Morton, the late Tyrone Porter, the late Michael E. Mathis, the late Thomas Dortch and the late Rev. Dr R.L. White will forever live in our hearts. These men have gone on home to be with the Lord this week. Be blessed, and never be forgotten.

People are pouring tributes all over the internet

Reggie Gay

Dr R. L. White, Jr., Pastor Mt. Ephraim Baptist, Atlanta, died. I produced his very popular SAT morning broadcast on AM 1480 WYZE starting in 1991. He was always encouraging & supportive of me; ATL gospel music radio. ALWAYS. 🙏for his family & church.

Ronald Clark

This was Definitely One of God’s Great Giants in the Kingdom. I send my Deepest Condolences and Praying for his Family and Church Family!!

Princella White

Atlanta lost a giant in the pulpit, The Rev. R. L. White Jr.., has passed away.

Condolences to the family, church members and the community.

If you have never heard Dr. R. L. White Jr, preach and speak, listen below.

