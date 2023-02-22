How did Melanie Lynskey meet Jason Ritter? Is Melanie Lynskey still married to Jason Ritter?

Jason Ritter is a professional American actor as well producer. Jason is well-recognized for his role as Kevin Girardi in the Joan of Arcadia tv series, Sean Walker in the NBC series The Event, Ethan Haas in The Class, Pat Rollins in Raising Dion, and Dipper Pines in Gravity Falls.

Jason Ritter also acted a role as Mark Cyr in the “Parenthood” NBC television series, jiske liye Jason ko Emmy Award ke liye nominate kiya gya.

Jason Ritter also acted in many short films, including Placebo, Smash the Kitty, Earth Day, The Real Story Of Christmas Tree, They’re with Me, Angel of Death, Manhattan Mixup, The Goldfish, The Sidekick, Atlantis, and more.

In 2022, Jason appeared in the Candy, Slumberkins, and Amphibia.

Jason Ritter also acted in some web series like Weasel Town, Kevin Pollak’s Chat Show, Ghost Ghirls, T Takes, Grandaddy – “Way We Won’t”, and more.

Who is Jason Ritter wife?

Jason Ritter married his girlfriend in 2020. Jason Ritter wife’s name is Melanie Lynskey.

Jason Ritter got engaged to actress Melanie Lynskey in 2017 after 4 years of dating. A year later, in December 2018, Jason Ritter’s wife gave birth to a daughter. After this, both of them got married in 2020. Still together since dating.

Jason Ritter was in a relationship with the Scottish actress from October 1999 to 2013. The two met while studying at the Atlantic Theater Company.

Who are Jason Ritter Parents?

Jason Ritter’s full name is Jason Morgan Ritter. Jason Ritter’s age is 43 years. Jason Ritter’s birth date is 17 February 1980. Jason Ritter did his studies at Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California and New York University.

Jason Ritter was born in Los Angeles, California, U.S., to his parents. Jason Ritter parents’ are Nancy Morgan and John Ritter. Both are actors.

Jason Ritter dad/father is John Ritter. He is a popular American actor and well known as the son of the singing cowboy star Tex Ritter. He is famous for his role as Jack Tripper in the “Three’s Company” (1977-1984).

Jason Ritter mom/Mother is Nancy Morgan. Nancy Morgan is also a American actress. She is famous for her role in the Grand Theft Auto, Lucky Luke, The San Pedro Beach Bums, and Romance Theatre.

