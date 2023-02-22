How did Dr. Michael Heiser Die? Remembering the life and legacy of Dr. Michael Heiser

Dr. Michael Heiser was an American theologian, speaker, and author. He held a Ph.D. in ancient Semitic languages and literature from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Master of Divinity from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School.

He then went on to become a scholar-in-residence for Logos Bible Software.

Heiser is a prolific writer and has written several books and articles on topics related to the Bible, ancient Near East cultures, and the supernatural.

He had also appeared as an expert in various documentaries and was a regular guest on radio and podcast programs. Heiser was an advocate of belief in the supernatural and of a literal interpretation of the Bible.

The Unseen Realm:

The Unseen Realm: Recovering the Supernatural Worldview of the Bible was a book written by Dr. Michael S. Heiser. Released in 2015, it is an in-depth look at the supernatural world of the Bible. Exploring the ancient Near Eastern worldview and the various gods, angelic powers, and spiritual forces that interacted with humans.

Heiser goes beyond the traditional interpretations of Scripture and offers a unique perspective on the unseen spiritual realm of the Bible.

It received 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon among almost all 6,500 reviews.

His books:

Dr. Michael Hieser released many books related to Christianity and the spiritual forces on this earth. Some of his works other than The Unseen Realm include:

The Facade: An Introduction to the Divine Council in the Hebrew Bible I Dare You Not to Bore Me with the Bible The Bible Unfiltered: Approaching Scripture on Its Terms The Divine Council in Late Canonical and Non-Canonical Second Temple Jewish Literature Supernatural: What the Bible Teaches about the Unseen World and Why it Matters The Diegesis: The Unseen Origin of the Bible Angels: What the Bible Says about God’s Heavenly Host Reversing Hermon: Enoch, the Watchers, and the Forgotten Mission of Jesus Christ The Myth that is True: Uncovering the Ancient Origins of the Bible’s Storyline

Dr Michael Heiser Cause of Death:

In January 2023, Dr. Michael Heiser posted on his Facebook that he had stage 4 aggressive pancreatic cancer. His tumor had grown into the stomach and upper GI area, which has caused uncontrollable bleeding in those areas.

He also said there was no cure and his condition would only worsen with time. Then on February 20, 2023, at 3:45 P.M. On a Monday, he died of pancreatic cancer.

