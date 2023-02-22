Gregory Greg Rausch Passed Away on Saturday at the age of 60

On February 18, 2023, Greg Rausch, 60, of St. Peter died at the Mayo Clinic in Mankato.

Who was Greg Rausch?

Greg Rausch was a devoted father to his three children and a beloved member of the Saint Peter’s community. With his generous and compassionate nature, he stood out as one of a kind and was known for making everyone feel loved and cared for.

He was regarded as a friendly, sincere, and morally upright person by all who knew him. Through his long career at Lloyd Lumber, he made many friends.

His son has stated that “Additional information about my father will be provided shortly. During this difficult time, everyone is grateful for their support and care.”

Greg Rausch Cause of Death

On February 19th, 2023, his loved ones announced his untimely death on social media. The cause of death is not yet known.

Our group is attempting to determine the precise cause of death. As soon as we learn more, we’ll inform you. While it can be a natural death.

Greg’s warm and friendly personality, combined with his dedication to his family, work, and community, made him a valuable member of the Saint Peter community.

His dedication to his job as well as his contributions to the community will be remembered for years to come

Greg Rausch Family

Sadly, his paternal grandfather Gerald Rausch and paternal uncle Wayne Rausch had already passed away before he did.

However, he is survived by his immediate family, including his wife, Brandi Rausch, their children Chayce and Shayne, his mother, Trudy Rausch, and his sister Gillene (Scott), as well as his nieces Kennedy (Kyle) and Kassidy.

He did not have any other family, but he thought of his coworkers as brothers, and they will deeply feel his loss.

Greg Memorial and Obituary

The St. Peter Funeral Home will hold a memorial visitation for Greg Rausch from 4:00-7:00 pm on Saturday, February 25.

Greg’s Son has opened his heart about the grief of his father’s death. He mentions in his obituary how much he and everyone who knew him will miss him.

“As time goes on, I’ll miss my dad more and more. The fact that he is no longer with us is difficult to accept. His sense of humor and contagious laugh is already deeply missed, and I hope he has finally found peace.

My father, Greg Rausch, played an integral role in keeping our family unit strong and functioning. It is a well-known fact that I am his son, and I am grateful for the opportunity to express my appreciation to all those who knew him.

The outpouring of love and support received is a testament to how special he was to so many people.

