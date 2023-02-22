Adam Driver and his wife Joanne Tucker are expecting their second child

Adam Driver is a professional American actor. Adam recived many nomination awards, including four Primetime Emmy Awards, two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, and Triple Crown of Acting.

In 2009, Adam Driver made his acting debut with “The Wonderful Maladys” television series. In 2011, Adam made his film debut with the “J. Edgar”.

Adam Driver is well-recognized for his role as Adam Sackler in the “Girls” (2012-2017) television series.

In 2022, Adam appeared in the “White Noise” as Jack Gladney. Adam Driver will be seen in the Ferrari, 65, and Megalopolis films.

Adam Driver is also known as the founder of the Art in the Armed Forces. It is a non-profit organization that provides free programming to US active-duty service members, veterans, military support personnel, and their families around the world.

How tall is Adam Driver?

Adam Driver’s height is 6 feet 2 inches approx. Adam Douglas Driver known as Adam Driver. Adam Driver’s age is 39 years. Adam Driver’s date of birth is November 19, 1983. Adam Driver was boen to Joe Driver and Nancy Wright in San Diego, California, U.S.

Adam Driver did his studies at Mishawaka High School, University of Indianapolis, and Juilliard School (BFA). Adam Driver’s nationality is American.

Who is Adam Driver wife?

Adam Driver’s marital status is married. Adam Driver wife name is Joanne Tucker.

In June 2013, Adam Driver married his girlfriend, Joanne Tucker. Adam and Joan had a child whose birth was kept hidden from the press for almost 2 years.

She is also an actress. Joanne Tucker is well-recognized for her work and role in Give or Take (2020), The Report (2019), and Listen Up Philip (2014).

In 2012, She also appeared in the “Gayby” film. In 2021, She last appeared in the “American Rust” tv serie.

In 2010, Joanne Tucker made her acting debut with the “After You left” short film as Sara. In the same year, Joanne acted in the “Party Trick” short film.

After that, Joanne Tucker acted in many film, and tv series, including Loft, Sweet Nothings, The Basement, I’m Coming Over, Teenage, Babes, Jack Heart Jump, Listen Up Philip, Billions, Zero Days, Wolverine, Gilrs, and more.

Recently Adam and Joan are expecting their second child. The couple announced that they already have a son but are expecting their second child.

