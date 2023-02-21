Who was Catherine Martinez? Check Catherine Martinez Cause Of Death

Catherine Martinez is a 24-year-old fitness model and personal trainer. She was known as the Brasilia Martinez by her followers in personal training and fitness modeling. She was married to Russel Neal, though her family now suggests they weren’t married. She had two sons with him, Raphael and Diego, who were 3 and 5 years old, respectively, during her death.

What happened to Catherine Martinez?

On 28 June 2014, Catherine Martinez was stabbed by her husband, Russel Neal. Reports suggest that her two young sons were present when the murder occurred. They are locked in a room just a small distance from her mother’s body.

According to her sister Glenda Lewis, the police suspected she might have been dead for a few days since her training partner said that she was worried since Catherine Martinez hadn’t shown up to Metroflex Gym, where they used to spend many hours.

Then, on Wednesday night, Russel Neal, husband of Catherine Martinez, walked into the police station, Harris County Sherriff’s Office, and then stated that his wife was dead.

When the police entered his house, they found Catherine Martinez dead at the west side of the apartment. According to reports, it was suggested that there were stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

Catherine Martinez’ husband, Russell Neal charged with the murder

Catherine Martinez’s husband, Russel Neal, was born in the early 1970s in Texas. He was a singer in a band known as Hi-Five. He rose to fame in the early 1990’s when the Hi-Five’s scored many top 10 hits. They also won the top hit on RCA records in 1991, with their top hit song, I Like the way.

Russel was charged with first-degree murder but was released soon after with a $100,000 bond. But after two months, it was revoked due to Russel claiming insanity and stating that he was ‘Jesus Christ.’

But the court did not believe his plea and his charge was not dropped. Later he was believed incompetent to stand trial and sent to a mental institution for treatment.

It was also later reported that his younger brother Ronald Neal was also charged with the murder of his wife, Stovyne Magee, in 2008.

The family of Catherine Martinez never liked Russel Neal. They said he would greatly disrespect the family and charge $40 to babysit his two sons.

Catherine’s mom said that he was abusive to her daughter when they were together and would hit her a lot.

