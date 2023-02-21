Who is Maia Mitchell Boyfriend? Are Maia Mitchell and Rudy Mancuso still together?

Maia Mitchell is a famous Australian actress as well as a singer. Maia Mitchell was born to a taxi driver and a worker in the education system.

Maia Mitchell is well-recognized for her role as Natasha Ham in the Seven Network’s teen drama “Trapped” and as Brittany Flune in the children’s television series “Mortified”.

In 2006, Maia Mitchell made her acting debut with the “Mortified” television series. In 2013, Maia Mitchell made her film debut with “After the Dark” as Beatrice.

Maia Mitchell also acted in the Never Goin’ Back, Hot Summer Nights, and The Last Summer films.

In 2014, Maia Mitchell appeared in “The Fosters: Girls United” web series as Callie Adams Foster. In 2019, Maia Mitchell also appeared in the “I Wish” music videos.

Maia Mitchell also released many songs like “Like Me”, “Can’t Stop Singing”, and Teen Beach Movie.

Maia Mitchell is famous for her work in Jessie, The Lion Guard, The Fosters, Castaway, Phineas and Ferb, and more.

In 2022, Maia Mitchell appeared in the “Good Trouble” television series and “No Way Out” films. In 2023, Maia Mitchell will be seen in “The Artful Dodger” television series as Lady Belle Fox.

Who is Maia Mitchell Boyfriend?

29 years old Maia Mitchell was born to Jill Mitchell and Alex Mitchell in Lismore, New South Wales, Australia.

Maia Mitchell is currently single. Maiya Mitchell has a break-up in 2022 only.

Maia Mitchell started dating media personality Rudy Mancuso in 2015. Maiya and Rudy ended their relationship in April 2022 after being in a relationship for six years.

Earlier, Maia Michel started a relationship with Remy Youssef in 2012. But Maiya and Rami’s relationship did not last long and they parted ways in 2014.

Are Maia Mitchell and Rudy Mancuso still together?

Maia Mitchell and Rudy Mancuso are no longer together. The couple’s relationship lasted for a long time. Both started dating each other in 2015 and ended their relationship in 2022 after 6 years.

