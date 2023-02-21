Who is Lee Whitlock Wife ? How did Lee Whitlock die

Famous child actor of Grange Hill, Lee Whitelock, died at the age of 54. He played the child role in the famous British television series. Keep reading to know more about Lee Whitlock.

Lee Whitelock: What happened to him

On February 17, 2023, Grange Hill fame actor Lee Whitelock died. Urban Collective, her former talent agency, confirmed the news by saying :

“Saddened by the death of our client Lee Whitlock.Lee was a great character & a great actor who has left a legacy of brave & groundbreaking work achieved at a particularly young age. Lee was

hugely entertaining, funny & positive to work with, condolences to family & friends. RIP.”

Many of his fans remembered him as a great actor and wrote their kind world to pay tribute to the actor; one of his fans make a tweet and said,

Saddened to hear that the actor Lee Whitelock died at age 54. I loved him in Shine of Harvey Moon; he did every tv show you can think of. For a generation, he was the loveable, cheeky cockney scamp, and we won’t forget him. May he Rest in Peace.

Who was the wife of Lee Whitelock

He maintained a very private life all over time, and he never shared any personal things about his wife. So still, it is not confirmed whether he was married or not.

There is no such information available all over the internet.

Know more about Lee Whitelock

He was a famous child actor who played the role of “Zammo” in the famous British television series Grange Hill.

He gave a very high-class performance in this show, and the shows describe drug usage and its bad effects on the younger generation. People praise this show as a time to spread awareness.

Apart from Grange Hill, Whitlock continued his performance in other shows like The Bill and EastEnders.

The reason behind the Lee Whitlock’s death

He died due to longer survival of different health issues. All these health issues were encountered during his lifespan.

He was born in Hammersmith, West London. He died on a Friday, but after three days, his former agency confirmed his death. The exact cause behind his death is not revealed yet.

Fans are pouring tributes to Lee Whitlock

Joanna Irwin

So sad, Jen, he was such a lovely person & very funny, lots of great memories looking back. Too young, big condolences to his family x

Jennifer Bolton

So very sad to find out over the weekend that Lee Whitlock had passed away.

Needed to process & decided to look back at some of our work together … such happy memories but just so sad, taken too young.

We were in “Two Of Us” & “Behind The Bike Sheds” together many moons ago & reconnected in 2019.

Love & condolences to Lee’s family & friends.

Rest forever in eternal peace

Ray Raymond

Very sad new very good actor yet another face of our childhood sadly

Passed away RIP Lee

