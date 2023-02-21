Who is Leah Messer Boyfriend? Why did Jaylen and Leah split?

Leah Messer is a famous television personality. Leah Messer is well-recognized for her work and role in “Teen Mom 2”.

Leah has worked on 87 episodes from 2011 to 2019 in the television series.

In 2009, Leah Messer first appeared on the show “16 and Pregnant”. In 2022, Leah Messer appeared in the TV series “Sidewalk Entertainment” as a guest appearance.

In 2022, Leah Messer also appeared as herself in the television series “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” and “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter”.

Andy Vermaut shares:‘Teen Mom’ Star Leah Messer Strips Down To Thong & Lingerie In Sexy New Photos: Newly single ‘Teen Mom’ star Leah Messer is heating things up with some seductive new… https://t.co/ng0I1mK9Dq Thank you. #AndyVermautLovesHollywood #ThankYouForTheEntertainment pic.twitter.com/XWbOArart2 — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) February 15, 2023

Who is Leah Messer Boyfriend?

Leah Messer was in a relationship with Jaylen Mobley after marriage. Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley engaged in August 2022, in front of the cameras. Their engagement was shown in the 14th episode. Their engagement was called off after 2 months and they separated after Jaylan Mobley cheated on Leah Messer.

Who was Leah Messer Husband?

Leah Messer married twice and got divorced from both husbands. Leah Messer’s first husband’s name is Corey Sims (m. 2010-2011) and Leah Messer’s second husband’s name is Jeremy Calvert (m. 2012-2015).

Leah Messer married Corey Sims in 2010. Leah and Corey’s twin daughters were born on December 16, 2009, named Aliannah Hope Sims and Aaliyah Grace Sims. Leah and Corey’s marriage did not last long and both of them got divorced in 2010.

After this in 2012, Leah Messer married Jeremy Calvert. Leah gives birth to Jeremy’s baby on 4 February 2013, who is named Adeline Faith Calvert. After three years of marriage, Lia and Jeremy divorced in 2015.

Leah Messer Short Bio

Leah Messer was born to Dawn Spears and Gary Lee Miller in Elkview, West Virginia, United States. Leah Messer’s age is 30 years. Leah Messer’s date of birth is 24 April 1992. Leah Messer’s height is 5 feet 3 inches approx. Leah Messer has two siblings- Victoria Messer and Isaac Messer. Leah Messer’s nationality is American.

Read Also:- Is Patricia Heaton married? Is Patricia Heaton still married to David Hunt?