Who is Kelsea Ballerini New Boyfriend? Are Kelsea and Morgan still together?

Kelsea Ballerini is a 29 years old American country pop singer-songwriter.

Kelsea began songwriting as a child and signed up with Black River Entertainment in 2014.

Kelsea rose to fame with her debut studio album “The First Time”. In 2017, Kelsea’s second studio album “Unapologetically” was released.

Kelsea’s debut single was “Love Me Like You Mean It”. Kelsea Ballerini is famous for “Dibs” and “Peter Pan” songs. Kelsea’s fourth studio album is “Subject to Change” (2022).

here’s my healing journey. here’s my heart. here’s my truth. i’ve never been this open, i’ve never been this bold, and i’ve never been this proud of my art. so with love and respect, i’m rolling up the welcome mat. six song story and short film out now. happy valentine’s day. ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/gmnSeAHCjA — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 14, 2023

Who is Kelsea Ballerini New Boyfriend?

Whether Kelsea Ballerini has found a new boyfriend or not, it is not confirmed yet. But if rumors go by, Kelsea Ballerini new boyfriend is actor Chase Stokes.

According to sources, Kelsea and Chase Stokes’ relationship started three months after her divorce from Morgan Evans. Kelsea and Chase Stokes have been making headlines lately for their rumored relationship.

How old is Kelsea Ballerini?

Kelsea Ballerini’s age is 29 years old and from Mascot, Tennessee, U.S. Kelsea Nicole Ballerini known as Kelsea Ballerini was born on September 12, 1993. Kelsea Ballerini’s height is 1.68m. Kelsea Ballerini did her studies at Central High School in Knoxville, Centennial High School in Franklin, and Lipscomb University.

Kelsea Ballerini was born to her parents Ed and Carla. Kelsea’s father Ed worked as a former sales manager for a country radio station and Kelsea’s mother Carla worked in marketing for Thomas Nelson Bible publishing and a sponsorship company. Kelsea’s father Ed is of Italian descent.

Who is Kelsea Ballerini Husband?

Kelsea Ballerini may have been in many relationships before marriage but there is no confirmation of the same. The marital status of Kelsea Ballerini is Divorced. Morgan Evans is the husband of Kelsea Ballerini.

Kelsea Ballerini started dating Australian country singer Morgan Evans in March 2016. Kelsea and Morgan got engaged on Christmas Day in 2016.

A year later, on December 2, 2017, Kelsea Ballerini married singer Morgan in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

On August 29, 2022, Kelsea announced that she was divorcing Morgan. Kelsea and Morgan were divorced on November 15, 2022.

After being together for 6 years, Kelsea and Morgan ended their relationship at the end of 2022 and separated.

