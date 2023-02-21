Who is Jason Roy Musician Wife? Is Jason Roy Musician Still With His Wife?

Jason Roy is an American singer and musician. Jason Roy is best known as the lead singer of the American Christian rock band “Building 429”.

American Christian rock band “Building 429” made nine albums during their 18-year career. “Building 429” also earned the band a Grammy Award nomination.

“Building 429” won the band three Gospel Music Association Dove Awards as well as New Artist of the Year in 2005.

He also won the BMI Christian Song of the Year Award in 2013.

The band “Building 429” started with Jason Roy and bassist Scotty Beshears. They were then joined by drummer Christian Fuhrer Judge but Christian left the band in 2002 and was replaced by Saul Johnson.

In 2000, he released the self-titled album. In 2001, he added guitarist Paul Bowden to the band but was later replaced by Jesse Garcia.

Jason Roy has also served as a worship pastor at Grace Community Church in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Jason Roy also serves as a songwriter, lyricist, and producer. Jason Roy has collaborated with a number of artists, including Pillar, Newsong, and Decipher Down.

How old is Jason Roy?

Jason Roy Musician’s full name is Jason David Roy. Jason Roy’s age is 43 years. Jason Roy’s birth date was August 9, 1979. Jason Roy Musician is from Mount Pleasant, Texas, U.S. Jason Roy Musician’s nationality is American.

Who is Jason Roy Musician’s Wife?

Jason Roy Musician is a married man. Jason Roy Musician wife’s name is Cortni Roy.

Cortni Roy and Jason Roy Musician married in 2002 and are still together.

Cortni Roy and Jason Roy musician have two children, named Avery and Haven.

Jason Roy the musician shares very little information about his personal life. Due to sharing knowing less, there is an experience of information about his wife and child.

