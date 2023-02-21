Who is Janelle Monáe in a relationship with? Are Janelle Monáe and Tessa Thompson together?

Janelle Monae is a popular American singer, rapper, and actress.

Janelle Monae has received eight Grammy Award nominations and has won an ASCAP Vanguard Award and an MTV Video Music Award.

Janelle Monae signs with Atlantic Records as well as her own imprint, The Wondaland Arts Society.

Janelle Monae began her singing career in 2003 after releasing a demo album called “The Audition”. In 2007 Janelle Monáe released the Metropolis: Suite I (The Chase) EP.

In 2009, Janelle Monae began her acting debut with the “Stargate Universe” television show. In 2014, Janelle Monae made her film debut with “Rio 2”.

In 2022, Janelle Monae appeared in the “Human Resources” television show and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” film.

In 2023, Janelle Monae appeared in the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” television shows.

Janelle Monae acted in her second film “Moonlight” as Teresa. Janelle Monae also acted in many movies including Welcome to Marwen, Lady and the Tramp, Dirty Computer, Antebellum, UglyDolls, Hidden Figures, The Glorias, and more.

Janelle Monae also appeared as herself in many television shows like Saturday Night Live, Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, We the People, Sesame Street, American Dad!, Dancing with the Stars, In Performance at the White House: Women of Soul, and more.

Who is Janelle Monáe Boyfriend?

Janelle Monae is currently single. Janelle Monae was last in a relationship with Nate ‘Rocket’ Wonder. Both started the relationship in 2021.

Prior to this, Janelle Monae was in a relationship with Tessa Thompson in 2018. The relationship between both did not last long.

Janelle Monae was briefly in a relationship with Lewis Hamilton in 2015. In 2015, Janelle Monae was rumored to be in a relationship with MC Lyte.

How tall is Janelle Monáe?

Janelle Monáe’s height is 5 feet approx. Janelle Monáe’s full name is Janelle Monáe Robinson. Janelle Monáe’s age is 37 years. Janelle Monáe’s birth date is December 1, 1985. Janelle Monáe was born to Michael Robinson Summers and Janet in Kansas City, Kansas, U.S.

