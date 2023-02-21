Who is Anya Taylor joy in a relationship with? See Her Dating History

Anya Taylor Joy is a professional actress. Anya Taylor Joy won many awards, including a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe Award. Anya Taylor Joy was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award and a BAFTA Film Award.

anya taylor-joy and jamie lee curtis presenting an award at the #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/ps5DOjpzgE — best of anya taylor-joy (@anyafolders) February 19, 2023

In 2014, Anya Taylor Joy made her acting debut with the “Endeavour” television series as Philippa Collins-Davidson. In 2015, Anya Taylor Joy made her film debut with “The Witch” as Thomasin.

Anya Taylor Joy is famous for her work in the Peaky Blinders as Gina Gray, The Queen’s Gambit as Beth Harmon, and in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance as Brea (voice).

In 2022, Anya Taylor Joy appeared in the Amsterdam, The Northman, and The Menu films.

Anya Taylor Joy will be seen in the Super Mario Bros. Movie, Furiosa, Nosferatu, and Mad Max: The Wasteland upcoming movies.

Why is Anya Taylor joy British?

Anya Taylor Joy was born in Florida to Jennifer Marina Josephine Joy Morancho and Dennis Taylor. The three nationalities of Anya Taylor Joy are American, Argentinian, and British.

Anya Taylor’s father is a former bandleader and Anya Taylor’s mother is a psychologist. Anya Taylor’s father is Argentine of English and Scottish descent and Anya Taylor’s mother was born in Zambia to an English diplomat father.

Who is Anya Taylor Boyfriend?

Anya Taylor Joy is an unmarried lady. Anya Taylor Joy is in a relationship with her handsome boyfriend. The name of Anya Taylor Joy’s boyfriend is Malcolm McRae.

Anya Taylor and her boyfriend Malcolm McRae are in a relationship since 2021. Anya Taylor and Malcolm McRae were seen together in May 2021.

Anya Taylor and Malcolm McRae are currently together and happily living their love life.

How tall is Anya Taylor?

Anya Taylor joy’s height is 5 feet 6 inches approx. Anya Taylor’s full name is Anya-Josephine Marie Taylor-Joy. Anya Taylor’s age is 26 years. Anya Taylor’s birth date is 16 April 1996. Anya Taylor joy’s birth place is Miami, Florida, U.S.

Anya Taylor Joy did her studies at Northlands School, Hill House International Junior School, and Queen’s Gate School.

Read Also:- Who is Maia Mitchell Boyfriend? Are Maia Mitchell and Rudy Mancuso still together?