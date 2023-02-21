Who is Alodia Gosiengfiao Boyfriend? Is Alodia Gosiengfiao engaged to Christopher Quimbo?

Alodia Gosiengfiao is a popular Filipina Model, Host, Cosplayer, Streamer, Actress, singer, and entrepreneur.

Alodia Gosiengfiao is the co-founder of Tier One Entertainment. Alodia Gosiengfiao is also known as Senpai Alodia of the Philippines.

Alodia Gosingafio serves as the ambassador and VJ for Animax Asia. Alodia are also recognized as “ani-mates”.

Alodia Gosiengfiao serves as the co-host of the prank show “Laugh Out Loud” on ABS-CBN. Alodia Gosingfio has been featured in many newspapers, magazines and TV shows.

Alodia appeared in the Filipino FHM 100 Sexiest Women poll, ranking No. 1 in 2009, No. 2 ranking in 2010, and No. 3 ranking in 2012. Alodia held the role as the cover girl for the magazine till July 2013.

Alodia Gosiengfiao ko DOS Magazine named her one of the most impressive women in the Philippines.

What is Alodia Gosiengfiao nationality?

Alodia Gosiengfiao’s age is 34 years. Alodia Gosiengfiao’s date of birth was March 9, 1988. Alodia Gosiengfiao’s full name is Alodía Almira Arraiza Gosiengfiao. Alodia Gosiengfiao was born to Ed Gosiengfiao and Mariglor Gosiengfiao in Quezon City, Philippines.

Alodia Gosiengfiao Did her studies at Assumption College (Makati), Miriam College, and Ateneo de Manila University. Alodia Gosiengfiao’s nationality is Philippine. Alodia Gosiengfiao is of chinese and Filiipno descent

Who is Alodia Gosiengfiao Boyfriend?

Alodia Gosiengfiao was in a relationship with her boyfriend. Alodia Gosiengfiao boyfriend’s name is Wil Dasovich. He is a YouTube vlogger and Social media Influencer.

On 14 February 2018, Alodia Gosiangfiao and her boyfriend Will confirmed whether they are in a relationship.

On 14 November 2021, Alodia Gosiangphio confirmed through her Facebook page that she and Will are no longer in a relationship.

The couple’s relationship did not last long. Alodia and Will parted ways after being in a relationship for almost 3 years.

Who is Alodia Gosiengfiao’s husband?

Alodia Gosiengfiao a married woman. Alodia Gosiengfiao Husband’s name is Christopher Quimbo. He is the Calabria Company Ltd. President and General Manager.

CONGRATULATIONS, ALODIA AND CHRISTOPHER! 💗 Social media influencer Verniece Enciso shared photos during the wedding of Alodia Gosiengfiao and Christopher Quimbo today, February 14, 2023. pic.twitter.com/XQ4z1mC7iB — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) February 14, 2023

Alodia Gosingafio started a relationship with Christopher Quimbo in 2022, a few months after her split from boyfriend Will.

On 23 July 2022, Alodia and Christopher announced their engagement through their social media.

Alodia and Christopher got married on 14 February 2023. His family and his friends attended his wedding. Alodia’s sister Ashley took over as maid of honor.

Read Also:- Who is Jennette McCurdy in a relationship with? What NBA player did Jennette McCurdy date?