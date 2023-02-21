Lee Whitlock British Television actor passed away at 54, Cause of Death

Lee Whitlock, an actor who played a child in the British television series Grange Hill, died at the age of 54.

Who was Lee Whitlock?

In the long-running British television series Grange Hill, Lee played the character “Zammo” McGuire as a child actor.

Throughout the series, Whitlock played a major role as Zammo, which followed the lives of students at a North London comprehensive school. Whitlock portrayed Zammo from 1982 to 1987, whose plotline centered around heroin abuse.

High praise was given to Whitlock’s performance, and the show’s portrayal of drug use and its effects on youth was groundbreaking at the time.

Several television shows continued to feature Whitlock after he left Grange Hill, such as EastEnders and The Bill. But Finally Lee decided, however, to move into the fitness coaching industry after leaving the entertainment industry. Whitlock owned a personal training business in London.

Lee Whitlock cause of death:

Lee passed away on Friday, his agency confirmed on Monday. It has not been revealed yet what caused his death.

His former talent agency Urban Collective confirmed this sad news, saying, “We are deeply saddened by Lee Whitlock‘s passing.”

He was a great character and a great actor who has left a legacy of courageous & groundbreaking work achieved at a very young age. I greatly enjoyed working with Lee because he was funny, entertaining, and positive.

When the news of the actor’s demise broke, fans paid tribute to him on social media.

Whitlock career:

His television debut came in 1980, when he was 12 years old. In 1982, he played Stanley Moon, Harvey Moon’s son, in Shine on Harvey Moon and Falstaff’s page Robin in The Merry Wives of Windsor. He appeared in Drama-rama in 1983.

Throughout his career, Whitlock starred in several successful films as a supporting actor, including Wish You Were Here, the legendary 1987 drama directed by David Leland.

The most famous performance Whitlock gave was as Sydney Chaplin in 1989. He played Charlie Chaplin’s elder half-brother in Bazz Taylor’s television film Young Charlie Chaplin.

Whitlock starred as Little Joe in the 1992 W.I.Z.-directed short film “Weekend.” In 1993, Whitlock starred as Ben Levis on the children’s drama Grange Hill.

In the 2007 film Sweeney Todd: Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter starred in The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, in which he played a police officer.

