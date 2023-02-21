Late Rapper AKA’s childhood friend Sim Dope Gumede Wife details

Sim Dope Gumede is 35 years old a man from South Africa. He is well recognized as the childhood friend of later Rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes popularly known as AKA.

Sim Dope Gumede is the son of Robert Gumede, who is a South African billionaire. Sim Dope Gumede also famous as the childhood friend of later Rapper Aka. AKA was his stage name, and his birth name was Kiernan Jarryd Forbes.

Sim Dope Gumde rose to fame when his childhood friend Aka referenced him in his hit single “Sim Dope” and Aka featured him in his second studio album “Level”.

Sim Dope Gumede was born on 28 Jan 1988. Sim Dope Gumede is from South Africa. Sim Dope Gumede’s age is 35 years. Sim Dope did his studies at St John’s College Johannesburg.

Sim Dope Gumede has a brother whose name is Matana Robert Junior Gumede and Sim Dope Gumede’s father’s name is Robert Gumede.

Sim Dope Gumede is a married man. Sim Dope Gumede wife’s name is Tshego.

Sim Dope Gumede married Tshego a few years back. The couple has two children. Sim Dope Gumde stays away from the media and keeps his life private.

Sim Dope Gumede has not shared any information about his Life and Wife, due to which there is no information available about his Wife and Children.

