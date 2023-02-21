Kevin Osborne was Tragically Shot and Died

On Sunday morning, San Antonio police were informed of a fatal shooting that took the life of 52-year-old Kevin Osborne. When the tragic incident occurred, the man had gone to a residence on the West Side, searching for his wife.

How did the Shooting Happen?

San Antonio Police officials have reported that Kevin Osborne lost his life after being shot in the torso while looking for his wife at a residence on Pickford Avenue around 1 am.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found Osborne suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately transported him to the University Hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

The police reported that when Osborne went to the house, he argued with his relative and another man.

Also Read: Hayden Panettiere’s brother Jansen Panettiere passes away at 28

Kevin Osborne Cause of Death

Kevin Osborne went to the house where he was mortally wounded in search of his wife. While he was there, an argument broke out between Osborne, a relative and another.

During the argument, one of the men pulled out a firearm and shot Osbourne. The bullet hit him once, seriously injuring him. Osborne was immediately taken to a local hospital, but unfortunately, he did not survive and later died.

Kevin Osborne Death Update

Osborne, who was fatally shot on the West Side on Sunday morning, has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner. Currently, the police have taken two men, aged 24 and 25, for questioning regarding the incident, but there are no further details available about the incident.

Read Also – Who is Barbara Bosson Husband? Actress Barbara Bosson dies at 83