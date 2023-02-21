Is DJ Zinhle married? Who is DJ Zinhle Husband?

DJ Zinhle is a famous South African DJ, media personality, producer, and businesswoman. DJ Zinhle also made his career in acting. DJ Zinhle started his career in 2004.

DJ Zinhle wanted to become a TV presenter in the beginning of her career, she had no interest in becoming a DJ.

He got a job as the resident DJ on the “Jika Majika” dance show aired on SABC 1. DJ Zinhle collaborated with South African music icon Boom Shaka on the album “I Put It In”, which featured renowned artists such as Khanyi Mbau, Dr Malinga, Mphoza.

DJ Zinhle worked with Amanda Black at the Sisters With Soul concert and became famous. DJ Zinhle’s “Umlilo” hit single garnered 5.1 million streams in just three months.

DJ Zinhle was certified 3× platinum by the South African Recording Industry. It was also voted for Song of the Year of 2019.

DJ Zinhle also appeared in some television shows, like Rhythm City, 1’s and 2’s, eKasi: Our Stories, It’s OK We’re Family, Turn It Out, Tropika Island, and DJ Zinhle- TheUnexpected.

Who is DJ Zinhle Husband?

Yes, DJ Zinhle is a married lady. DJ Zinhle’s husband’s name is Bongani. He is also known as Murdah Bongz.

DJ Zinhle had a relationship with Late aka before her marriage to Murdah Bongz. DJ Zinhle also has a son with Late aka.

DJ Zinhle split from AKA in 2020 after which DJ Zinhle started a relationship with Murdah Bongz. DJ Zinhle has a daughter with Murdah Bongzz.

Bongz isn’t acting how y’all expect him to act. He’s not an angry human being. This guy has no insecurities whatsoever. He understands that Dj Zinhle and AKA has a child together… Because she’s is weaping it doesn’t mean she loves her husband less. pic.twitter.com/iN2kYxhePB — Paseka_mereekopane (@Paseka70927128) February 18, 2023

How old is DJ Zinhle?

Ntombezinhle Jiyane is well known for her stage name DJ Zinhle. DJ Zinhle’s age is 39 years. DJ Zinhle’s birth date is 30 December 1983. DJ Zinhle was born to Jabu Jiyane in Dannhauser, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. DJ Zinhle did her studies at Siyamukela High School in Emadadeni, Newcastle. DJ Zinhle’s nationality is South African.

